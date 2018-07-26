'He was part of our family': Colleagues pay tribute to Irishman who died in Greek wildfires

COLLEAGUES OF BRIAN O’Callaghan-Westropp have paid tribute to the “selfless man” who died after he was caught up in wildfires in Greece.

O’Callaghan-Westropp and his wife Zoe Holohan were married last week and were on their honeymoon in Mati when a devastating blaze engulfed the small resort town.

The newlyweds became separated as they tried to escape the wildfire that erupted just two days after they arrived in Greece. Holohan is receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

O’Callaghan-Westropp was originally from Killaloe in Co Clare but lived in Dublin. Staff at the catering company, Ready Chef, say they are distraught following confirmation that he was one of more than 80 people who died during the inferno.

“Brian was a larger than life individual in both his personal and professional life. He was many things to us, he was a friend and a mentor but most importantly he was a part of our family,” staff at the company said.

He has always been someone who provided us with guidance, someone we looked up to and respected, and someone who has now left a gaping hole in the heart of our family. The contribution he made to the success of Ready Chef is testament to his hard work and dedication. He encouraged everyone to achieve their full potential and leaves us with a vision and a legacy that we will work towards and continue to make him proud.

O’Callaghan-Westropp had a deep interest in motorbikes and he volunteered with Blood Bikes East, a charity which transports medicines and other supplies between hospitals in the Dublin region.

“Brian was a selfless man who went above and beyond in every aspect of his life whether it be here with us in Ready Chef or volunteering for his beloved Blood Bikes East,” Ready Chef added.

Our thoughts are with his beloved wife Zoe, his mum Rosemarie, his best mate Adrian and both of their extended families and friends. We will mourn his passing but we will celebrate him in life by honouring the legacy he has left us with.

Blood Bikes East also paid tribute to O’Callaghan-Westropp in a Facebook post last night. “Rest in peace now our friend, your work is done,” the charity said.

With the death toll from the wildfires expected to rise around 300 firemen and volunteers are combing through the area looking for dozens of people who are still missing.