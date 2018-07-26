This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 23 °C Thursday 26 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was part of our family': Colleagues pay tribute to Irishman who died in Greek wildfires

Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp got married last week and was on his honeymoon when deadly fires swept through the town of Mati.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 26 Jul 2018, 2:06 PM
2 hours ago 7,552 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4148989
Image: Andrzej Chorazyczewski
Image: Andrzej Chorazyczewski

COLLEAGUES OF BRIAN O’Callaghan-Westropp have paid tribute to the “selfless man” who died after he was caught up in wildfires in Greece.

O’Callaghan-Westropp and his wife Zoe Holohan were married last week and were on their honeymoon in Mati when a devastating blaze engulfed the small resort town.

The newlyweds became separated as they tried to escape the wildfire that erupted just two days after they arrived in Greece. Holohan is receiving treatment in a hospital in the area.

O’Callaghan-Westropp was originally from Killaloe in Co Clare but lived in Dublin. Staff at the catering company, Ready Chef, say they are distraught following confirmation that he was one of more than 80 people who died during the inferno.

“Brian was a larger than life individual in both his personal and professional life. He was many things to us, he was a friend and a mentor but most importantly he was a part of our family,” staff at the company said.

He has always been someone who provided us with guidance, someone we looked up to and respected, and someone who has now left a gaping hole in the heart of our family. The contribution he made to the success of Ready Chef is testament to his hard work and dedication. He encouraged everyone to achieve their full potential and leaves us with a vision and a legacy that we will work towards and continue to make him proud.

O’Callaghan-Westropp had a deep interest in motorbikes and he volunteered with Blood Bikes East, a charity which transports medicines and other supplies between hospitals in the Dublin region.

“Brian was a selfless man who went above and beyond in every aspect of his life whether it be here with us in Ready Chef or volunteering for his beloved Blood Bikes East,” Ready Chef added.

Our thoughts are with his beloved wife Zoe, his mum Rosemarie, his best mate Adrian and both of their extended families and friends. We will mourn his passing but we will celebrate him in life by honouring the legacy he has left us with.

Blood Bikes East also paid tribute to O’Callaghan-Westropp in a Facebook post last night. “Rest in peace now our friend, your work is done,” the charity said.

With the death toll from the wildfires expected to rise around 300 firemen and volunteers are combing through the area looking for dozens of people who are still missing.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irishman confirmed to have died in Greek wildfires
105,730  79
2
Waterford man who went missing in Netherlands turns up safe and well in Berlin
63,342  10
3
Swedish student's stunt to save Afghan man from deportation goes viral
41,248  131
Fora
1
Kerrygold is being sued over claims its butter doesn't come from grass-fed cows
852  0
2
'Doomsday': Tourism firms stand to lose hundreds of millions of euro from a no-deal Brexit
323  0
3
This Dublin startup wants to stop small firms being burnt by currency fluctuations
229  0
The42
1
'He was a pure beast of a man and poor Jack was in the wrong place at the wrong time'
40,026  38
2
Spoofers, jumping the fence and this fella Ronaldo: The fire of Eamon Dunphy's analysis
30,847  48
3
European glamour ties less likely for Cork City and Dundalk after first-leg success for Celtic and Ajax
20,484  21
DailyEdge
1
Dr Alex was all Love Island viewers could talk about after last night's Baby Challenge
11,736  0
2
A US politician has resigned after making a show of himself on Sacha Baron Cohen's 'Who is America?'
7,043  4
3
Praise is heaped upon Primark for using an amputee model in latest ad campaign
5,231  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Man (23) charged in relation to murder of Limerick man Martin Clancy
Homeless grandmother jailed for nine months over burglary at home of Joan Burton
Judgement reserved in extradition challenge by Algerian man accused of terror
HIGH COURT
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
'You hear your daughter say 'mammy, please don't die'... It's heartbreaking'
Emma Mhic Mhathúna receives extra portion of settlement to purchase Dublin home close to treatment
Four female lecturers at NUIG promoted after settling gender discrimination case
GARDAí
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Criminal Assets Bureau seize car and mobile phones following search of Sligo property
Man takes bullet to leg after two shooting incidents in 30 minutes in Ballymun, north Dublin
Man (20s) seriously injured in Tallaght stabbing
COURT
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Conor McGregor avoids jail term, has to take anger management classes
Court of Appeal: 'The new court has failed to meet expectations'
HIV drug may be more affordable after European court ruling

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie