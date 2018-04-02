  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow

The attack happened in the town last night.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 2 Apr 2018, 9:51 PM
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A LAOIS GAA player is understood to be the victim of a serious assault in Carlow last night.

The attack happened in the Potato Market area of the town at about 1 am when the victim was set upon by a number of assailants.

Gardaí have said that the victim is in his 20s and suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are described as serious.

Laois Today is reporting that the victim is “extremely well-known in GAA circles”.

It’s believed that he victim plays senior football for the county.

Gardaí have said they are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

