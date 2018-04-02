Laois GAA player left with head injuries after late night assault in Carlow

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

A LAOIS GAA player is understood to be the victim of a serious assault in Carlow last night.

The attack happened in the Potato Market area of the town at about 1 am when the victim was set upon by a number of assailants.

Gardaí have said that the victim is in his 20s and suffered serious head injuries.

He was taken to St. Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny where his injuries are described as serious.

Laois Today is reporting that the victim is “extremely well-known in GAA circles”.

It’s believed that he victim plays senior football for the county.

