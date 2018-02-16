Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested following a stabbing incident in Portarlington, Co Laois.

A man in his 30s was stabbed at an apartment on French Church Street at about 8am today. He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, Co Offaly, with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

The men who were arrested range in age from their 20s to 40s. They are currently being detained at Tullamore and Portlaoise garda stations under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.