Friday 23 March, 2018
'All their belongings are gone': Clothes appeal for families affected by Ballymun fire

Some people lost their homes in the fire.

By Órla Ryan Friday 23 Mar 2018, 6:00 AM
Firefighters question condition of equipment available for fighting the Metro Hotel fire in Ballmun, Dublin The Metro Hotel in Ballymun pictured yesterday Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MEMBERS OF THE public have been asked to donate clothes and other items to help people affected by a fire at a hotel building in Ballymun, Dublin.

On Wednesday night, a fire ripped through the top part of the 16-floor Metro Hotel – which is made up of 88 hotel rooms and 30 private apartments on the upper floors.

At least 12 units of Dublin Fire Brigade (DFB) and more than 60 firefighters attended the scene at the peak of the fire. Luckily, the building was successfully evacuated and no one was injured.

However, some people’s homes and belongings were destroyed.

A couple who lived in the building with their two children told TheJournal.ie all their possessions were destroyed, saying: “We don’t have anything else, only these clothes and that’s it. Everything’s gone.”

People who wish to give items to those affected by the fire can drop off donations at St Kevins College in Ballygall and the Trinity Comprehensive Secondary School in Ballymun from 10am to 3pm today.

‘A miracle’ 

Local councillor Noeleen Reilly said it’s “a miracle” no one was injured in the fire.

“The 10th to the 15th floor is gutted and, when you look at it, it is a miracle that everyone got out safe.”

Reilly said DFB “were on the scene within minutes and were phenomenal”, adding that firefighters had saved “countless lives”.

Now we have to support the families that have nowhere to go and are homeless as a result of this fire.

“All their belongings are gone and they do not know what lies ahead of them in the coming days, weeks and months. It will be some time before the apartments are habitable again,” Reilly said.

If you’d like to make a donation, more information can be read here. The Metro Hotel has asked anyone who was affected by the fire to contact 085 754 5232 or 087 769 5555 for assistance.

Órla Ryan
