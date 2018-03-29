Bank of Ireland warns customers over 'vishing' scammers pretending to be from the bank

A number of customers have told us that a fraudster has phoned them in the past few days pretending to be from Bank of Ireland. Please be careful, we will never phone and ask you to give us passwords or confidential information. For more info see here https://t.co/8wd1NSLMwK — Bank of Ireland (@talktoBOI) March 27, 2018 Source: Bank of Ireland /Twitter

BANK OF IRELAND has warned customers of a scam where cold callers try to get people’s account details over the phone.

The bank posted a message on Twitter, after it said that a number of customers had raised concerns with them.

One customer who contacted TheJournal.ie said that they received a call with the country prefix of Albania, but the person hung up just after he answered the call.

A spokesperson for Bank of Ireland told TheJournal.ie that it was aware of the scammer pretending to be from the bank, but that customers shouldn’t be worried about their accounts being compromised.

The spokesperson said: “This type of fraud is referred to as “vishing”, or voice phishing, where people can be manipulated into providing bank details over the phone.

Vishing doesn’t indicate a data breach or account compromise – in the vast majority of cases fraudsters are simply cold calling and hoping that the victim has an account with a particular company. Business customers can often be targeted as their contact details are in the public domain.