  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A man with no computer literacy had money stolen from him using his online banking service

The case was mediated on by the Financial Services Ombudsman, and the man’s family were awarded €8,000.

By Sean Murray Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 4:09 PM
1 hour ago 5,455 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3931660
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/mrmohock
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/mrmohock

THE FAMILY OF a man who had money misappropriated from his account using online banking were awarded €8,000 in compensation by the bank in question last year.

The details of the case are included in the latest annual review from the Financial Services Ombudsman, and this was just one of the 4,716 complaints the office received last year.

Shortly after her father’s death, Geraldine* had discovered unexpected activity on his bank account.

She questioned why he had online access, given that he was not computer literate, and had been paying bills online.

It was then established that a third party had access to the bank account and had misappropriated the funds.

The Financial Services Ombudsman mediated in the case between the woman and the unnamed bank. The bank answered her questions, apologised for the error and paid €8,000 in compensation for causing “additional stress at a difficult time”.

This is one example given of the mediation processes on offer from the Financial Services Ombudsman, including problems with banks and insurance companies.

Overall, the agency settled 2,370 disputes last year. Additionally, 1,202 complaints were closed following registration, referral and follow-up with the complainants.

It dealt with over 15,900 phone calls in 2017 – a 50% increase on the previous year – and handled 8,000 queries via email.

A breakdown is also provided in its annual review of the financial service providers who had at least three complaints against them upheld, with Ulster Bank having the most either upheld, substantially upheld or partially upheld.

fso Source: Financial Services Ombudsman

The ombudsman, Ger Deering, said: “The vast majority of complaints resolved by the FSO in 2017 were resolved through mediation, which is proving to be a very fast method of resolving complaints.

Of the 2,370 complaints closed in 2017 through mediation, 57% were resolved in less than three months. The outcome of both mediations and adjudications can have a significant impact on the lives of real people. In 2017, a total of 1,482 complainants received some form of financial compensation, rectification and redress.

*The FSO did not use real names for its case studies.

Read: Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats

Read: After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country’s ‘serious violations’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
68,126  0
2
'It was filthy, absolutely filthy': Homeless family 'bitten by bed bugs' in hotel room
52,946  52
3
World's first recorded case of treatment-resistant super-gonorrhoea diagnosed in UK
45,017  49
Fora
1
A Dublin lunch-ordering startup has raised €500k to expand to new cities - but not in Ireland
216  0
2
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
212  0
3
An Irish sports data firm has signed a massive deal with America's soccer body
4  0
The42
1
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
35,546  23
2
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
31,417  21
3
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
18,105  22
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's the problem with how consent is taught to young Irish teenagers
8,487  7
2
7 music videos from the 90s that blew absolutely everyone's minds
7,106  8
3
Holly Willoughby got trapped in ITV studios after work and had to call Phillip Schofield to rescue her
6,718  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
Judge warns David Drumm jury not to carry out research on social media
US court rules families of 9/11 victims can sue Saudi Arabia
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
HIGH COURT
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
Gardaí called to Finding Dory screening after family refused to move seats
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie