  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 29 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'

The Council of Europe has said that news laws passed in Poland seriously violated anti-corruption standards.

By Sean Murray Thursday 29 Mar 2018, 3:21 PM
39 minutes ago 3,695 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3931332
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

JUDICIAL REFORMS IN Poland have “seriously violated” European anti-corruption standards, the Council of Europe has said.

The Council of Europe said that a new report from its Group of States against Corruption (Greco) was a first ever “ad hoc procedure” triggered by “exceptional circumstances” in Poland.

It comes just a few weeks after an Irish High Court judge asked the European courts for a ruling on the effect of recent legislation changes in Poland.

Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly described the changes in Polish law as “so immense” that the High Court has been forced to conclude that “the common value of the rule of law” has been “systematically damaged” and “democracy in Poland” has been breached.

Concerns raised

The concerns about Poland include the compulsory retirement of a significant number of judges (which allowed for a “far-reaching and immediate recomposition” of Poland’s Supreme Court), “persisting with invalid appointments” to the Constitutional Tribunal and the prevention of lawfully nominated judges from taking up their functions.

Some concerns have been compounded by additional “sensitive new legislative acts” such as a new Civil Service Act, amending the law on the police, laws on the Public Prosecution Office, a law on the Ombudsman, a law on the National Council of the Media and an anti-terrorism law.

These problems are alluded to in the Council of Europe’s report.

It described “excessive legislative influence” in appointing members of the country’s national judiciary council.

Concerns are also raised about the tenure of Supreme Court judges, which is describes as a de facto “reappointment system” where the Polish President is able to prolong the mandates of some judges while others face early retirement.

Greco urges Poland to not apply the new retirement age on sitting judges, and remove possible extensions to the tenure of Supreme Court judges from political influence.

The report is also critical of the “discretionary powers” available to the country’s Minister for Justice, “with regard to such issues as case assignment and the method for random case allocations”.

These concerns are “compounded”, it said, with the decision to merge the office of the Public Prosecutor’s Office with that of the Justice Minister, thus increasing the powers  of that office.

Greco concludes that the basic principles of the judicial system in Poland have been affected “in such a critical way and to such an extent” that previous assessments of the Polish judiciary are “no longer valid in crucial parts”.

It said it will reassess the country under a theme of “corruption prevention in respect of judges”, scheduled for June of this year.

With reporting from Ruaidhrí Giblin

Comments have been disabled for legal reasons

Read: High Court judge says changes in Poland have ‘systematically damaged’ the rule of law and breached democracy

Read: Irish judges defend High Court judge against ‘unacceptable’ personal attacks from Polish media

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
9 weeks, 2 days: The key moments of the rugby rape trial
66,216  0
2
'It was filthy, absolutely filthy': Homeless family 'bitten by bed bugs' in hotel room
51,971  52
3
Referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment to be held on Friday 25 May
44,437  344
Fora
1
A Dún Laoghaire startup has raised $12m to roll out its home STI and health tests
252  0
2
Profits soared at Web Summit after its first year in Lisbon
185  0
3
A Dublin lunch-ordering startup has raised €500k to expand to new cities - but not in Ireland
181  0
The42
1
Lazio fall for email scam and pay €2 million instalment to fraudsters for defender - report
35,199  23
2
'People were killed over their connection with the GAA and that was the most tragic thing of all'
31,116  21
3
Aviva Stadium in line to host Champions Cup semi-final as venues announced
16,431  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
The Strokes frontman wasn't really having any of James Corden, and it's pretty awkward
8,674  2
2
Here's the problem with how consent is taught to young Irish teenagers
8,246  7
3
7 music videos from the 90s that blew absolutely everyone's minds
6,893  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BELFAST
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
'Any possibility of a threesome?': The growing use of text messages in Ireland's criminal investigations
Rugby rape trial: All four defendants found not guilty on all charges
Belfast council votes to award Bill Clinton freedom of the city
HIGH COURT
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
After criticism of Poland in Irish court, Europe goes on attack over country's 'serious violations'
Woman shot by garda killer Adrian Mackin launches damages case against gardaí
Court overturns decision to release 'black cab rapist' from prison
DRUGS
GardaÃ­ issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Gardaí issue warning after potentially harmful animal sedatives stolen in burglary
Garda checkpoints for drink and drugs to be set up nationwide over Easter weekend
'We need to help people who use drugs make healthier choices, not treat them as criminals'
GARDAí
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
'Not good enough': Family of woman shot by garda killer says GSOC is not properly resourced
Social workers have to develop skills to deal with allegations of historical abuse 'on the hoof'
Gardaí launch investigation after horse dies on road in Cork housing estate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie