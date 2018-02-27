  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 27 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Photos: Temperatures plunge as low as -20 as Europe gets battered by 'the Beast from the East'

The Arctic, meanwhile, is undergoing an unseasonable heatwave.

By AFP Tuesday 27 Feb 2018, 6:58 AM
11 hours ago 35,373 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3873951

Italy Weather A man stands in front of the Colosseum in Rome. Source: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

A BLAST OF Siberian weather dubbed “The Beast from the East” sent temperatures plunging across much of Europe early today as commuters braced themselves for another day of travel chaos.

Freezing temperatures have claimed at least 10 lives across the continent in the last three days with particularly acute fears for rough sleepers and the elderly during the bitterly cold snap.

The Arctic front has swept in from Russia, causing widespread travel disruption and school closures, with Ireland yet to feel the full effects as of yet. A Status Orange weather warning kicks in here today.

Germany Snow A snow plough in Luebeck, Germany. Source: Jens Buettner/AP Photo

The frozen temperatures in Europe are in stark contrast to the Arctic itself which is experiencing an unusually warm period despite it being the depths of winter when the sun never even rises above the horizon.

Meteorologists have documented temperatures above freezing in some parts of the Arctic, causing astonishment among many scientists.

“The Arctic is having an off-the-charts heatwave this week,” the European Geosciences Union wrote in a tweet.

Yet hundreds of miles further south, temperate Rome woke to its first snowfall in six years on Monday thanks to the Polar Vortex.

The mercury dipped as low as -4 early this morning according to the Italian Meteorological Service.

A string of major football matches, including Italian Cup bouts on Wednesday between Juventus/Atalanta and AC Milan/Lazio, could be postponed if the cold weather continues, officials have warned.

One of the lowest temperatures in Europe was recorded at Dolina Campoluzzo, North Italy, which shivered at -40 although the weather station is located at an altitude of 1,768 metres.

Italy Weather Rome's skyline Source: Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

Snow in the Mediterranean

In Poland, where at least four people have died of exposure since Saturday, temperatures dropped overnight to -12 while parts of Lithuania, which has had three deaths, saw the mercury fall below -20.

Temperatures in France are forecast to drop to -10 and feel as low as -18 over the coming days.

Germany Snow A woman with a snow shovel in eastern Germany Source: Jens Buettner/AP Photo

Three cold-related deaths have been documented so far.

On Sunday, a 35-year-old homeless man was found dead in the southeastern city of Valence, and two days earlier, a 62-year-old man died in his cabin in the woods outside Paris.

A third man, aged 53, was found dead in a frozen field in Gresy-sur-Aix yesterday afternoon.

Some local authorities in Europe have ordered officials to find shelters for the homeless. Efforts are already well under way in Ireland’s major cities to follow suit, to ensure no rough sleepers are on the streets during this weather event.

In Belgium, a local mayor in a municipality of Brussels ordered homeless people to be forcibly detained if they refused to go to shelters.

Etterbeek mayor Vincent De Wolf said the cold was a “major risk”, stressing that it was his responsibility to avoid potential deaths with temperatures set to drop to -15 on Wednesday night.

In Berlin, local authorities said homeless shelters were already at 95 percent capacity with temperatures dropping to -20 in some parts of Germany.

Icy temperatures have caused travel disruption in the Netherlands and Britain.

Britain Weather Crossing the Millenium Bridge in London. Source: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Even the Mediterranean has seen flurries, with snow falling in Nice and drifts forcing authorities to close numerous motorways along Croatia’s Adriatic coast.

“This week looks like being the coldest period we have had in the UK for a number of years,” Britain’s weather service, the Met Office, said on Sunday, warning of travel delays.

“Parts of England and Wales are likely to see their coldest spell of weather since at least 2013 – perhaps 1991,” said the Met Office’s chief forecaster Frank Saunders.

© AFP 2018

Read: So how will The Beast compare to the Big Snow of ’82?

Read: ‘Beast from the east is coming our way’: Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work

Related Reads

27.02.18 So how will The Beast compare to the Big Snow of '82?
26.02.18 Planning to drive this week? Here's the advice for car-owners ahead of the severe wintry weather
26.02.18 What exactly is the 'Beast from the East'? And why is it going to be absolutely freezing this week?

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Beast from the East is coming our way': Leo says weather advice will be clear about whether to stay home from work
85,833  90
2
Stores seek to reassure customers about bread supplies ahead of Storm Emma
81,781  82
3
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
70,802  0
Fora
1
This Dragons' Den investor has just sold his Galway business to a US multinational
707  0
2
The head of the last National Broadband Plan bidder has suddenly resigned
486  0
3
Argos and Virgin Media head the list of firms prosecuted for unsolicited marketing
119  0
The42
1
British boxer dies hours after winning fight
41,906  21
2
Heaslip was often under-appreciated but his professionalism set new standards
32,814  54
3
'A talent hits a target, a genius hits a target nobody else can see' - Van Graan on Conor Murray
26,492  26
DailyEdge.ie
1
OK, you really need to see Saoirse Ronan's extremely patriotic baby bib
8,617  5
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
5,698  1
3
Why won't Irish brands step up to support the brilliant Blindboy Podcast?
5,626  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Stuart Olding denies forcing woman to perform oral sex on him
Prosecution alleges father killed six-month-old son by putting tissue in his throat
Dublin school teacher loses €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him in restaurant
HEALTH
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
'You junkie, you addict' - How stigma can prevent drug users getting the help they need
Pharmacists urge people to ensure they have 'supply of essential medicines' before storm hits
Kevin Smith says he had a 'massive' heart attack after a show last night
GARDAí
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaÃ­ in Offaly
14 people due in court after drugs sold to undercover gardaí in Offaly
Public appeal to find missing teenage boy
There are 38 garda stations in Munster that can't access the Pulse system
COURT
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Man who shows no remorse for raping wife has sentence cut on appeal
Former Sinn Féin councillor awarded €3,500 in RTÉ defamation case
Man appears in court charged with the murder of 20-year-old man in Sligo at the weekend

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie