Bishop setting up group to fight off 'evil forces' and recite prayers of exorcism

A CATHOLIC BISHOP in Ireland has said he is setting up a “delivery ministry” group of people who will try to fight against “evil spirits”.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said that he has received several requests from people ”who are getting in touch with what they believe to be evil forces”.

The group will attend the homes where people who may have been involved in some kind of seance who have “opened up a door to an evil force, Satan”.

“I am just setting up a group, actually, of people who want to be part of delivery ministry, if you like,” the Bishop told WLR FM’s Déise Live.

“This is something that has to be done in secret because you don’t let these people’s names out. They are going to houses where people maybe have been involved in some kind of new age thing, or some kind of seance or that kind of thing and, unfortunately, they’ve opened up a door to an evil force, Satan,” he said.

The Bishop said that the ministry group will pray and recite, with the permission of the Bishop, the prayers of exorcism.

There is one priest in his Diocese who is going to get involved in the group and who will go for training, according to the Bishop.

He added that it was a tricky area, that the practice must “never be done on one’s own”, and that there always has to be prayer behind it.

‘I’m sorry if I’m scaring anybody’

While the Bishop said he has never seen an exorcism take place himself, he said that he has “certainly felt the presence of evil”.

“I remember one particular priest … who was involved in one particular case. It was a girl, a professional girl, young, who came with her mother,” he told the programme.

“There were four men, kind of rugby types, to hold her down in the chair, such strength she had,” he said.

The priest had warned the four guys beforehand to just make sure you had gone to confession.

One guy didn’t go to confession, one of the four, and the girl with a voice that was not hers, it was a male voice that was coming out of her, actually called out the sins of the guy who had not gone to confession, so that’s kind of scary stuff.

“I’m sorry if I’m scaring anybody,” he added.