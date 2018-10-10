This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bishop setting up group to fight off 'evil forces' and recite prayers of exorcism

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said the ministry group will pray and recite the prayers of exorcism.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 9:16 AM
28 minutes ago 2,936 Views 27 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277815
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

A CATHOLIC BISHOP in Ireland has said he is setting up a “delivery ministry” group of people who will try to fight against “evil spirits”. 

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan said that he has received several requests from people ”who are getting in touch with what they believe to be evil forces”. 

The group will attend the homes where people who may have been involved in some kind of seance who have “opened up a door to an evil force, Satan”.

“I am just setting up a group, actually, of people who want to be part of delivery ministry, if you like,” the Bishop told WLR FM’s Déise Live.  

“This is something that has to be done in secret because you don’t let these people’s names out. They are going to houses where people maybe have been involved in some kind of new age thing, or some kind of seance or that kind of thing and, unfortunately, they’ve opened up a door to an evil force, Satan,” he said. 

The Bishop said that the ministry group will pray and recite, with the permission of the Bishop, the prayers of exorcism. 

There is one priest in his Diocese who is going to get involved in the group and who will go for training, according to the Bishop. 

He added that it was a tricky area, that the practice must “never be done on one’s own”, and that there always has to be prayer behind it. 

‘I’m sorry if I’m scaring anybody’ 

While the Bishop said he has never seen an exorcism take place himself, he said that he has “certainly felt the presence of evil”. 

“I remember one particular priest … who was involved in one particular case. It was a girl, a professional girl, young, who came with her mother,” he told the programme. 

“There were four men, kind of rugby types, to hold her down in the chair, such strength she had,” he said. 

The priest had warned the four guys beforehand to just make sure you had gone to confession.
One guy didn’t go to confession, one of the four, and the girl with a voice that was not hers, it was a male voice that was coming out of her, actually called out the sins of the guy who had not gone to confession, so that’s kind of scary stuff. 

“I’m sorry if I’m scaring anybody,” he added. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (27)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Budget 2019: Here are the main points you need to know
    127,951  138
    2
    		Status Yellow weather alert issued for whole country
    78,598  32
    3
    		As it happened: Government unveils Budget 2019
    66,538  57
    Fora
    1
    		'A black day for Irish tourism': Restaurants have called for Shane Ross's head
    1,134  0
    2
    		Budget 2019: These are all of the key developments as they happened
    735  0
    3
    		These are a few important things that slipped under the radar in this year's budget
    597  0
    The42
    1
    		'We need to protect and respect a player’s right to medical confidentiality'
    40,251  71
    2
    		'One-punch fatality' a prospect with the current run of GAA club match violence
    34,727  59
    3
    		'I'd tell Harry that I don't agree with that. You'd have to put a gun to my head for me to not show up'
    22,811  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The #WhenIWas hashtag is a snapshot into the lived experience of millions of girls
    4,900  4
    2
    		Here's why everyone's talking about something called TikTok
    3,861  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    3,529  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court
    Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court
    UK Supreme Court due to rule on Belfast bakers 'gay cake' case later today
    Woman (40s) due in court charged in connection with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'Is this the best use of Â£150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    'Is this the best use of £150m?': Ex-NI Secretaries of State say Troubles investigations should stop
    Leaders play down hope of Brexit breakthrough as Arlene Foster meets Michel Barnier
    Majority of Northern Irish leave voters put Brexit above peace process
    HEALTH
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    Most people want cost of cigarettes increased by fiver to fund cancer treatments
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie