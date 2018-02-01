  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas

Irish Water has apologised for the inconvenience caused.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 10:53 PM
3 hours ago 2,945 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3829489

A BOIL WATER notice has been lifted for several areas in Wicklow and south Dublin.

The notice was issued on Monday and affected about 65,000 people whose water is supplied by the Vartry Water Treatment Plant. It was put in place as a precautionary measure following a mechanical failure of the chlorine equipment at the plant.

The notice has been lifted for the majority of affected areas. However, it still remains in place for all units within the Woodstock Business Park in Kilcoole.

In a statement, Irish Water said it liaised with the HSE and the three local authorities – Wicklow, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Dublin City – who operate the water treatment plant to lift the boil water notice.

“The water is meeting all drinking water standards and normal consumption and use of the public water supply can resume for all customers with the exception of customers contacted by Irish Water within the Woodstock Business Park, Kilcoole,” the company said.

Irish Water apologised for “the inconvenience caused by the imposition of the boil water notice”.

Upgrading plant 

Irish Water was recently granted planning permission to upgrade the Vartry Water Treatment Plant, which will ensure it meets all drinking water regulations.

The contract to begin construction on the upgrade to the new plant is due be awarded later this year and construction will take two years to complete. The existing plant will then be decommissioned.

For more information, people can call Irish Water’s 24-hour helpline on 1850 278 278 or click here.

Read: Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people

Read: ‘Livelihoods on the line’: Irish contractors affected by Carillion collapse fear they won’t be paid

