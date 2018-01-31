  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 1 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people

Irish Water has apologised for the inconvenience.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 7:52 PM
5 hours ago 8,864 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3827095
Image: Shutterstock/Chamrasamee
Image: Shutterstock/Chamrasamee

IRISH WATER HAS said that a boil water notice for parts of Wicklow and south Dublin will remain in place, following advice from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The notice was issued on Monday and affects about 65,000 people whose water is supplied by the Vartry Water Treatment Plant. It was put in place as a precautionary measure following a mechanical failure of the chlorine equipment at the plant.

Irish Water said this equipment is back in production since Monday morning but that the water supply in all impacted areas must meet drinking water regulations before the notice can be lifted.

The notice will remain in place for the following areas: Ashford, Newcastle including Newcastle Hospital, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilquade, Kilpedder, Kilmacanogue including Glenview Hotel/Kilmurray Cottages, Greystones, Cookstown Road, Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane, Kilcroney, Delgany, Bray, and rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe including Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane and Dunran.

The following areas in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown are also affected: Corke Abbey, Woodbrook Glen, Old Connaught Avenue, Thornhill Road, Ballyman Road, Ferndale Road from its junction with Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, the Dublin Road from the junction of Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, and all areas off these roads.

Water must be boiled for:

  • Drinking
  • Drinks made with water
  • Preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating
  • Brushing teeth
  • Making of ice (discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges; make ice from cooled boiled water)

Apology

Irish Water said it is “continuing to liaise with the HSE on a daily basis with a view to having the boil water notice removed as soon as possible”.

In a statement, Irish Water apologised for “the inconvenience caused by the imposition of the boil water notice” and thanked people “for their patience while we work to remove the notice”.

The company said it is also working with Wicklow County Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Dublin City Council, who run the plant on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water was recently granted planning permission to upgrade the Vartry Water Treatment Plant, which will ensure it meets all drinking water regulations.

The contract to begin construction on the upgrade to the new plant is due be awarded later this year and construction will take two years to complete. The existing plant will then be decommissioned.

For more information and advice, people can call Irish Water’s 24-hour helpline on 1850 278 278 or click here.

Read: Boil water notice issued for Wicklow and south Dublin due to treatment plant mechanical failure

Read: ‘Livelihoods on the line’: Irish contractors affected by Carillion collapse fear they won’t be paid

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rape trial of rugby players hears alleged victim's 'fight instinct kicked in' when third man entered room
128,457  0
2
Family share 'heartbreaking' news that the body of missing man Michael Cullen has been found
76,258  10
3
186 people have asked to surrender their dogs to Dogs Trust since Christmas
48,849  52
Fora
1
The National Broadband Plan hangs in the balance as Eir quits the project
2,103  0
2
John Delaney's furniture business has tumbled further into the red
1,104  0
3
Nearly a decade after falling apart, the property sector is crying out for graduates again
628  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
41,600  59
2
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
32,577  114
3
Les Kiss leaves Ulster by mutual consent as Jono Gibbes takes over
18,074  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Liam Payne put up an insanely cringey photo on Instagram and people are roasting him for it
8,612  3
2
9 of the most savage comebacks Kim Kardashian graced us with on social media
8,231  5
3
Dakota Johnson has explained *that* photo of her gawking at Angelina Jolie from the Golden Globes
7,050  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Irish Rail ordered to pay €16,000 for false imprisonment of passenger
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
GARDAí
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
11.5kg of cannabis found concealed in soft toy
North Strand shooting: Gardaí believe one gunman carried out fatal attack
DUBLIN
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
A farm in north Dublin could solve Croke Park pitch problems and attract more concerts to the venue
Learning from past mistakes, keeping motivation and making amends in 2018
CORK
Car, cash, cigarettes and alcohol seized as two questioned at illegal distillery in Cork
Car, cash, cigarettes and alcohol seized as two questioned at illegal distillery in Cork
The deadly Where's Me Jumper? tribute outside Bishop Lucey Park in Cork
Woman (20s) killed in single-vehicle crash in Cork

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie