Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people

IRISH WATER HAS said that a boil water notice for parts of Wicklow and south Dublin will remain in place, following advice from the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The notice was issued on Monday and affects about 65,000 people whose water is supplied by the Vartry Water Treatment Plant. It was put in place as a precautionary measure following a mechanical failure of the chlorine equipment at the plant.

Irish Water said this equipment is back in production since Monday morning but that the water supply in all impacted areas must meet drinking water regulations before the notice can be lifted.

The notice will remain in place for the following areas: Ashford, Newcastle including Newcastle Hospital, Newtownmountkennedy, Kilcoole, Kilquade, Kilpedder, Kilmacanogue including Glenview Hotel/Kilmurray Cottages, Greystones, Cookstown Road, Fassaroe/Berryfield Lane, Kilcroney, Delgany, Bray, and rural areas between Callowhill and Cronroe including Killiskey, Nuns Cross, Coynes Cross, Prospect, Mount John, Timmore Lane and Dunran.

The following areas in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown are also affected: Corke Abbey, Woodbrook Glen, Old Connaught Avenue, Thornhill Road, Ballyman Road, Ferndale Road from its junction with Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, the Dublin Road from the junction of Old Connaught Avenue to Allies River Road, and all areas off these roads.

Water must be boiled for:

Drinking

Drinks made with water

Preparation of salads and similar foods which are not cooked prior to eating

Brushing teeth

Making of ice (discard ice cubes in fridges and freezers and filtered water in fridges; make ice from cooled boiled water)

Apology

Irish Water said it is “continuing to liaise with the HSE on a daily basis with a view to having the boil water notice removed as soon as possible”.

In a statement, Irish Water apologised for “the inconvenience caused by the imposition of the boil water notice” and thanked people “for their patience while we work to remove the notice”.

The company said it is also working with Wicklow County Council, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council and Dublin City Council, who run the plant on behalf of Irish Water.

Irish Water was recently granted planning permission to upgrade the Vartry Water Treatment Plant, which will ensure it meets all drinking water regulations.

The contract to begin construction on the upgrade to the new plant is due be awarded later this year and construction will take two years to complete. The existing plant will then be decommissioned.

For more information and advice, people can call Irish Water’s 24-hour helpline on 1850 278 278 or click here.