Bord na Móna expected to announce plans to cut 300 jobs

BORD NA MÓNA is expected to announce plans tomorrow that will see the loss of 300 jobs.

Last week, it emerged that a proposed restructuring of the company was expected to take place amid plans to decarbonise its business over the next ten years.

It was originally believed that around 150 job cuts would be announced, but it is now understood that up to 300 positions will be cut at the company.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Cowen said up to 17 peat producing bogs could be closed as part of the restructuring, and called for the establishment of a ‘Sustainable Transition Forum’ to support the Midlands economy if the 300 employees are made redundant.

“The Government cannot just leave this region and in particular these communities on [their] own after such an announcement,” Cowen said.

“The Government cannot wash their hands of this devastating blow; they must support the workers and the local economy.”

Last week Unite, which is part of the Bord na Móna group of unions, called on Minister for the Environment Richard Bruton to ensure that workers could access an EU-wide transition fund to help drive investment in community renewal.