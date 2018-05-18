  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Friday 18 May, 2018
Callinan says former press officer had 'grudge' against Nóirín O'Sullivan and wanted to 'bring her down'

The former garda commissioner was giving evidence to the Disclosures Tribunal for the first time today.

By Sean Murray Friday 18 May 2018, 1:04 PM
Callinan arriving this morning.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

FORMER GARDA COMMISISONER Martin Callinan has said that the former head of the garda press office David Taylor told him he wanted Callinan “involved” in efforts to “bring down” Nóirín O’Sullivan.

Callinan was giving evidence for the first time at the Disclosures Tribunal, where it has been claimed he ordered a smear campaign against garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

This week, Superintendent David Taylor has given evidence at great length alleging that Callinan told him to tell the media that McCabe was driven by “revenge” against the gardaí.

Furthermore, both Taylor and former PAC chairman John McGuinness TD have both testified that they heard Callinan refer to McCabe as a “kiddie fiddler”.

Callinan denies ever ordering a smear campaign against Maurice McCabe, and statements were read out from him today saying “there was no justification in any shape or form” for the allegations being made by Taylor.

“A strong suspicion”

Fairly quickly, he was asked about his attitude to Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

Callinan said that he was aware of the 2006 sexual abuse allegation but didn’t have the file, but told the Tribunal he could have accessed it.

He said that he heard an allegation had been made, a file had been sent to the DPP, and he “didn’t concern himself with it afterwards”. The DPP had completely exonerated McCabe of wrongdoing in the affair.

Callinan told the Tribunal that around the time that Maurice McCabe was whistleblowing over the penalty points scandal, there was a “strong suspicion” as to the whistleblower’s identity.

He said: “I did agree there was a suspicion. Without a shadow of a doubt there was a possibility the rest of the allegations came from McCabe.”

Callinan also said that David Taylor visited his home after the former press officer was arrested in 2015.

He claimed that Taylor blamed Nóirín O’Sullivan for his arrest, and that he had a “grudge” against her over that matter and also for being moved “sideways” out of the press office.

Callinan said that Taylor said he wanted to “bring down” O’Sullivan and that he wanted to “involve” Callinan in the process for it to be successful.

The former commissioner said that he never felt that Taylor had a grudge against him and denied all of the allegations Taylor has made against him, saying “there was no justification for it in any shape or form”.

O’Doherty and Kean

Callinan was asked about his response to an article that was published alleging that he had had penalty points wiped from his licence, that was written by Gemma O’Doherty in the Irish Independent.

He said that the article was “factually correct” and that he had been spotted speeding while on duty, but that he was driving to attend an urgent matter.

Callinan ordered Taylor to make contact with publishers INM to express his annoyance over the story, particularly that O’Doherty had visited his home while he was not there prior to its publication.

He said: “I asked him to contact the newspaper that I didn’t think it was appropriate for a visit of that nature. If she had queries, press office was open from early till late… That’s where they should be addressed, and not coming to my home.”

It was put to him that people may feel he overreacted, and Callinan replied:

They may well do, but that was my reaction. I wanted to protest that a journalist was calling at that hour to my home when I was away. I was entitled to make that protest.

Taylor subsequently met with the managing editor of INM to express this “annoyance” that Callinan felt over the story.

The former commissioner was also asked about his contacts with solicitor Gerald Kean today.

It mainly centred on an appearance from Kean on the RTÉ’s Marian Finucane show, around the time that the penalty points issue was at its peak in January 2014. During the show, Maurice McCabe rang to complain that Kean was making derogatory comments about him.

Phone records show that Kean had lengthy discussions over the phone with Callinan a day prior to the show.

Callinan admitted today that it was “inappropriate” to engage with Kean on the issue of the penalty points issue, but said that he answered a number of questions from the solicitor about the internal garda review into the matter.

He said today: “There was nothing I had said to Mr Kean to personalise matters about Sergeant McCabe.”

Furthermore, after McCabe wrote to Kean to complain about the statements he had made on the show, Kean forwarded this correspondence to Callinan and asked him to check a draft he had made in response for factual accuracy.

Callinan said that engaging on this topic wasn’t his “finest hour”, and in hindsight, he wouldn’t have gotten involved.

He did, however, defend what he said to Kean prior to the radio show, saying: “If he had stuck to the replies I gave him, he might have been in a different position.”

The Tribunal continues with Callinan this afternoon, where he will face further questioning on claims made by a number of people that he spoke to them negatively about McCabe.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

