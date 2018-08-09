This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail

The accused must stay out of the towns of Dunleer and Drogheda.

By Tom Tuite Thursday 9 Aug 2018, 7:53 PM
Louth teenager Cameron Reilly was found dead in May.
Louth teenager Cameron Reilly was found dead in May.

A YOUTH ACCUSED of the murder of Co Louth teenager Cameron Reilly has been remanded on bail pending the preparation of a book of evidence.

Aaron Connolly, 18, of Willistown, Drumcar, Co Louth, must stay out of the towns of Dunleer and Drogheda, he was warned today.

He was held in custody on 6 July last after he was charged with the murder of 18-year-old Cameron Reilly at Shamrock Hill, Dunleer, Co Louth, on 26 May, 2018.

He was still in custody when he faced his second hearing on 12 July at Cloverhill District Court and he was further remanded in custody.

However, he was subsequently granted bail with conditions by the High Court.

He has taken up the bail and appeared again today at Cloverhill District Court.

Court Garda sergeant Stephen Nalty told Judge Alan Mitchell directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) needed to be obtained.

He applied for the case to be sent back to Dundalk District Court where the defendant’s first hearing took place.

Judge Mitchell noted from the High Court order that bail terms stated Connolly must stay out of Drogheda and Dunleer and he had to sign on daily at Dundalk Garda station.

He said the purpose of the adjournment was for formal directions from the DPP to be given but, he added, due to the seriousness of the charge it was also for the book of evidence to be prepared.

Defence solicitor Peter Lavery agreed.

The judge granted a longer remand than initially sought by the prosecution saying it was a “complicated matter”.

Judge Mitchell ordered the youth to appear again at Dundalk District Court on 26 September next.

He also told the teenager, who was accompanied to court by relatives, that he must be fully aware of the conditions of bail and “the requirements of where to go and not to go”.

The accused, dressed in blue jeans and a polo shirt, said “thank you judge” as the case was adjourned.

He has not yet indicated how he will plead.

At his first hearing on 6 July before Judge John Coughlan at Drogheda District Court, Det Sergeant Fearghal O’Toole said the accused made no reply when charged.
Student Cameron Reilly was last seen around Ardee Road, Dunleer at about 12:30am on 26 May, and his body was found in a field just outside the town by a dog walker the following morning.

COMMENTS

