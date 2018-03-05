Cannabis worth â‚¬230,000 found in wicker box and toys at Portlaoise Mail Centre

Some of the drugs were concealed in this toy box.

REVENUE OFFICERS, ASSISTED by detector dog Stella, have seized herbal cannabis worth an estimated â‚¬230,000.

Resulting from routing profiling, Revenue officers at Portlaoise Mail Centre and detector dog Stella found 6kgs of herbal cannabis concealed in a wicker box which originated in Thailand.

A second parcel of plastic bottles from Nigeria was found to contain 4kg of herbal cannabis.

Finally, a third parcel was found to contain 1.5kg of the illegal drug concealed in toys from Spain.

Revenue said investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution.

Businesses or members of the public with any information regarding drug smuggling are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone number 1800 295 295.