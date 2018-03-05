11 people arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting children in Limerick

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK have said that 11 people have been arrested as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children.

The eleven adults – who range in age from 20s to 70s – were arrested today by gardaí from a number of stations for alleged offences in the Newcastle West garda district of Limerick.

The six women and five men are being held at various stations in Limerick, Cork and Clare.

They were all arrested today in parts of Limerick, Tipperary and Kerry under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said no further information is available at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.