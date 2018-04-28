  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Teenager (18) dies in Cavan car crash

The crash happened overnight.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 28 Apr 2018, 9:08 AM
1 hour ago
A section of the Dublin Road where the incident happened.
Image: Google Maps
A section of the Dublin Road where the incident happened.
A section of the Dublin Road where the incident happened.
Image: Google Maps

A TEENAGER HAS died in a car crash overnight in Cavan.

Gardaí said that an 18-year-old man passed away after the car he was driving crashed into a second vehicle. The crash happened on the Dublin Road, Kingscourt, Cavan, at around 1.55am.

The male driver of the second car, a 19-year-old man, was uninjured. The body of the deceased has been removed to Cavan General Mortuary where a post-mortem will take place.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by the Garda forensic collision investigators, who are at scene. Local diversions are in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 – 9694570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”

Garreth MacNamee
