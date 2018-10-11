This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 11 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Justice Charleton uses the word 'calumny' 27 times in his report - here's what it means

He found there was a “campaign of calumny” against Maurice McCabe by Martin Callinan.

By Daragh Brophy Thursday 11 Oct 2018, 1:47 PM
55 minutes ago 5,277 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4280256
Image: Shutterstock/Casimiro PT
Image: Shutterstock/Casimiro PT

THE MUCH-ANTICIPATED (in certain quarters) third interim report of the Disclosures Tribunal landed today, leading to frantic scenes in the country’s newsrooms shortly after midday. 

It’s more than 400 pages long, and we’ll have reports and analysis on the various findings on TheJournal.ie throughout the day in addition our main piece here on the major findings. 

One question that will have occurred to all but the most erudite of readers of today’s report… What on Earth does ‘calumny’ mean? 

The word makes 27 appearances in Justice Peter Charleton’s report. Most notably, he found that there was a “campaign of calumny” against whistleblower Maurice McCabe by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan, which was actively aided by his press officer Superintendent David Taylor.

This ‘calumny’ involved Callinan speaking in the most “derogatory way” about McCabe to two TDs and the Comptroller and Auditor General, Charleton found. 

He also determined that Nóirín O’Sullivan, who replaced Callinan as the country’s most senior police officer, had “no hand, act or part” in this campaign of calumny. 

So what does it mean? Here’s a definition from the Oxford Dictionary

1 [mass noun] The making of false and defamatory statements about someone in order to damage their reputation; slander. ‘a bitter struggle marked by calumny and litigation’
1.1 [count noun] A false and slanderous statement. ‘a change in the law would prevent the press from publishing calumnies’

And one from the US-based Merriam-Webster

1 : a misrepresentation intended to harm another’s reputation. ‘denounced his opponent for his defamatory insinuations and calumny’ 
2 : the act of uttering false charges or misrepresentations maliciously calculated to harm another’s reputation. ‘He was the target of calumny for his unpopular beliefs’

File Photo PETER CHARLETON WILL be replaced by Justice Sean Ryan for the next modules of the Disclosures Tribunal. End. Justice Peter Charleton. Source: Eamonn Farrell

It’s not a term you hear too often these days – but appears to have been a good deal more popular in Shakespeare’s time, making an appearance in Hamlet in the following passage (which is, itself, perhaps better known for its use of the word ‘nunnery’): 

If thou dost marry, I’ll give thee this plague for thy dowry: be thou chaste as ice, as pure as snow, thou shalt not escape calumny. Get thee to a nunnery, go.

It had been in use in the English language for a while, however, before Shakespeare came upon it. 

Again, according to Merriam-Webster:

It first entered English in the 15th Century and comes from the Middle French word calomnie of the same meaning. Calomnie, in turn, derives from the Latin word calumnia, (meaning “false accusation,” “false claim,” or “trickery”), which itself traces to the Latin verb calvi, meaning “to deceive”.

In terms of modern use, it seems the word is more likely to pop up in the US than on this side of the Atlantic. It’s cropped up a number of times recently in the context of news coverage of the Mueller investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Brophy
daragh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Callum: 13 counties on Status Orange alert as high winds to hit tomorrow night
    100,385  71
    2
    		Storm Callum is due to hit Ireland tonight with high winds ... here's everything you need to know
    69,983  42
    3
    		Advert for 'glorified shed', being rented for €700/month, removed from website
    61,983  60
    Fora
    1
    		Sales at Indeed's Irish wing have jumped amid a major recruitment drive
    203  0
    2
    		Despite threats to cut services, Ryanair will run more winter routes than any airline worldwide
    181  0
    3
    		Paddy Cosgrave says he'll move Moneyconf from Dublin if there's another falling out with officials
    181  0
    The42
    1
    		If not the defending champs, then who? 5 teams to challenge Leinster's European throne
    22,971  43
    2
    		'I got to a point where I thought there was nothing in my life. I might as well just give up on it all'
    22,799  8
    3
    		Munster the immediate winners from Murray deal, with long-term dividend for Ireland
    18,844  26
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Graham Norton spoke on This Morning about his struggle to identify as Irish
    40,736  11
    2
    		Will you be buying Dyson's snazzy new hair tool that comes with a fairly hefty price tag?
    4,707  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,687  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Man (20s) due in court over serious assault at house in Monaghan
    Woman appears in court charged with fatal stabbing of 44-year-old man
    Dublin man admits shooting father-of-one and dismembering his body
    HEALTH
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    Alcohol Bill, first published in 2015, finally passes through Oireachtas
    CervicalCheck: Report author says it's 'likely' that more women are affected
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    GARDAí
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    Disclosures Tribunal finds Martin Callinan and former press officer ran 'campaign' against Maurice McCabe
    'No credible evidence' O'Sullivan 'played any part' in campaign against McCabe
    Woman in her 80s dies after being struck by car in south Dublin
    DUBLIN
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Kylie Minogue has rescheduled her Irish gigs for early December
    Dublin City Council blames 'rodent infestation' on warm weather rat breeding
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie