ELEVEN PEOPLE WHO were arrested on Monday as part of an investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of children have been released without charge.

The six women and five men had been held at various stations in Munster over alleged offences in the South West.

All 11 were released overnight.

Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and the investigation is ongoing.

They had been arrested in parts of the province under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.