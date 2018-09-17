This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Ashes': An award-winning short story before bedtime

Ashes, by Claire Zwaartmann, won first prize at this year’s RTÉ Radio 1 Short Story Competition in honour of Francis McManus.

By Claire Zwaartmann Monday 17 Sep 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,065 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4240458

shutterstock_394688935 Source: Shutterstock/Alexandre Rotenberg

LOOKING FOR A great short story to read – or listen to – this evening? You’ve come to the right place.

Ashes by Claire Zwaartmann is the story of a pair of siblings scattering their father’s ashes. In their early twenties, Mike and Emer must let go of anger and resentment with this final act. It is “about the complicated nature of family, disharmony and moving on”.

Ashes took first prize in the RTÉ Radio 1 Short Story Competition in honour of Francis MacManus. The award was judged by Cormac Kinsella, Danielle McLaughlin and Sinead Crowley. The story will be broadcast tonight on RTÉ Radio One at 11.20pm.

Listen to Ashes being read by Andrew Bennett:


Source: RTÉ Radio 1/SoundCloud

Ashes

I had finally taken possession of the ashes. The undertaker had been ringing me for over two months to collect them, but I kept putting it off. His voice in the last message was starting to sound tetchy; Mike, would you be so good as to please collect your late father’s remains. They have been here for some time now and it is our policy to have family members remove them from the premises as soon as possible. To avoid any possible mix-up. Thank you. Pause. This is Arthur Cronin. I wondered what doubts about my intelligence compelled him to identify himself?

When I arrived, unannounced, at Cronin’s Funeral Home he was manhandling a coffin from his van with the help of his teenage son. He wasn’t dressed in the immaculate black suit with leather-gloved hands clasped in solemnity like the last time I saw him. Now he was sweating under his Munster rugby jersey and looking annoyed to see me – as though I had caught him in the act of doing something unsavoury. I averted my eyes to look at the van. It was new and had tinted windows, presumably for discretion. He wished to remain incognito when ferrying the bodies to and fro. There was no logo emblazoned on the sides, what would it say anyway? It had never occurred to me that the hearse is only for the final showy phase of the funeral.

“You should have called to arrange a proper meeting, Mike.” He was breathing heavily as he spoke, grappling with the load in his outstretched arms. His son stared at me as he pushed the coffin forward with his knees while his father groped for the step behind him with the heel of his foot. “But you’re here now anyway. Give me one second and I’ll get that for you,” he panted.

It occurred to me to offer them some help but then thought better of it. There might be some sort of protocol about strangers touching it. The pair of them disappeared with their cargo through an open door as I stood waiting in the car park.

Arthur remerged with the container of ashes; it was about the size of a shoe box. As he passed it to me I was astonished by its weight, my shoulders were pulled forward with the unexpected load. He must have noticed my surprise and said with some satisfaction, “People don’t realize how heavy they are, they think it’s going to be like a few ashes from cleaning out the fire.” I was amazed he didn’t finish by reminding me that they were in fact burnt bones.

When I got home I opened the box, inside was what looked like gravel. I raked my fingertips across the surface and rubbed the excess off. The dog was asleep on the couch beside me and I extended the box towards her muzzle. Would she, with her supposed extraordinary canine powers of scent, be able to detect a trace of Dad? Would she leap up and begin wagging her tail? She opened her eyes and lifted her head to sniff the contents half-heartedly, before collapsing back into inertia.

I rang Emer who was up in college. I told her I had Dad’s ashes and that she’d better come back home for the weekend so we could do something with them. I had put the box into the airing cupboard because I didn’t know where else to put it. Amongst the towels and mismatched pillow-cases seemed, if not dignified, then at least cushioned. Better than the kitchen table or cereal cupboard. And I didn’t want them in my bedroom.

“Someone told me it’s illegal to scatter ashes in a public place,” she said.

“Do you want to give me a few hundred quid for an urn, so? You can put them on your mantle-piece up in the city. Make a nice talking point in the sitting room.” She said she’d be down on the bus Friday evening.

*
Teddy Ryan, the boatman, shook a teaspoon of sugar into his hot whiskey as he spoke conspiratorially out the side of his mouth. We were having a ceremonial drink in Harrington’s before setting out into the bay with the ashes. I had them stashed in an old backpack I found in the depths of my wardrobe. It was either that or a Lidl bag, although, given our father’s stinginess, the Lidl bag would arguably have been a more fitting receptacle.

“Don’t be telling people now what we’re doing, I don’t want every Tom, Dick and Harry asking me. This is a special favour to ye.” He cracked a slow wink. “Well, your father really, God rest him. I don’t care what anyone says, he was a sound man.” He was looking around the bar as he spoke, as though scoping out snipers positioned to thwart our mission.

“Of course not Teddy, sure it’s only ourselves, we’ll say nothing,” I said. “Fair play to you, you were always a good friend to Dad. We appreciate it. Here, let me get you another – on him.” I thought it best to flatter him. I could see he was enjoying the gravitas of the situation, yet at the same time he couldn’t resist the opportunity to make an occasion of it. I was happy to play along. He threw his shoulders back in recognition of his status.

“Go on, so,” he said, nodding in faux reluctance at the bar counter. Teddy was a lean, small man well into his sixties. He was barred – or rather claimed he’d barred himself – from the other two pubs in the village for fighting. He’d been a drinking buddy of my father’s although I thought it only a matter of time before they fell out over something. Dad had, slowly but surely, cut ties with most people in his life but crashing his car into a ditch had eliminated the eventuality that Teddy would be next. Which was lucky for us.

The idea of scattering the ashes in the bay had come to me when I was lying in the bath. I had been looking down at my legs and wondering which bones were the thickest, which would take the longest to burn down.

Emer, sipping demurely on a colossal bowl of gin and tonic, was dressed as though she was going on a polar expedition. She had emerged from the bedroom earlier like a Mafia widow, in a glamorous black dress complete with dark sunglasses.

“What are you wearing? We’re going out on a stinking fishing boat Emer, not getting a limo to Corleone! You’ll be frozen. I’d put on something warmer if I were you.” She returned to her room and, as a girl who prefers to exist in the realm of high drama, reappeared as an Arctic explorer.

*

Having finished our drinks, we exited the bar and headed towards the pier. The three of us made an unlikely troupe: Teddy leading the way, a greasy peaked cap on his head, eyes looking surreptitiously from side to side; myself, with a ragged Jansport bag clasped to my chest; and Emer who, having swallowed her bath of G&T, had positioned her snood back over her mouth.

The Fishy Business was tied to the harbour wall and groaned as we climbed aboard.

There was a mystifying jumble of nets and ropes strewn about, and I could see more than one empty whiskey bottle in the cabin. Teddy handed me an old mayonnaise bucket and told me to start bailing while he got the engine going. He was cursing and swearing through a fog of diesel fumes for a good while, until finally a promising even chugging sounded. We cast the tie-ropes off and Teddy took his position at the wheel as we puttered away from the pier.

“Can I put this in the cabin?” I was worried that the backpack would get wet in my new duties as crewmate. Emer was sitting on a fertilizer bag.

“Shouldn’t we wear life-vests, Teddy?” she asked.

“To hell with the life-vests!” he roared over the engine. “We don’t need ‘em! We’re only staying around the harbour.” I looked at Emer and shrugged.

“Wouldn’t it be ironic if we all drowned trying to scatter Dad’s ashes?” she said. I could see there was a certain appeal in the idea for her. Kind of serendipitous except in a bad way.

“Yeah, it’s be brilliant. Except who’s going to scatter our ashes next?”

Teddy steered the boat towards the curved headland that acted as a natural barrier sheltering the harbour from the larger bay beyond. I looked back at the village and tried to identify the various buildings within the multi-coloured blur.

“Can you see our house?” Emer asked. “There it is!” She was pointing at a low white dot amongst some tall dark trees. It seemed so insignificant, from this distance it was hard to believe it was the scene of all that drama over the years.

“Tell me where you want me to stop,” Teddy yelled. I looked around us. There was no significance to any particular section of the water. What did it matter? We were far enough from shore to be able to say in truth that we had thrown him into the bay. That was one of his catch-phrases to illustrate his preference when it came to an disagreeable proposition. I’d rather be thrown into the bay. Well, here it was now, finally. My opportunity to do something right.

“This’ll do, Teddy,” I said and went to retrieve the bag from the cabin. Teddy cut the engine and dropped the anchor. There was immediate silence until once again sounds were heard: the sloshing of water against the boat, the creaky boards rubbing against each other and Teddy hacking and spitting overboard.

The three of us stood on the deck. I took the box out of the bag and removed the lid.

“Shouldn’t we say a prayer?” Teddy asked. As I was considering his suggestion I noticed Emer taking a piece of paper from her pocket.

“I brought something to read,” she said. We hadn’t discussed this moment and what we would do to mark it, so I was surprised and grateful that Emer had had the foresight to think of something. The extent of my planning was arranging the boat to take us out – for me, practicalities outweighed the spiritual component of the day. Emer began to read.

“Dear Dad, I’m sorry for the way things ended. I know I wasn’t always the best daughter and Mike caused you a lot of trouble –” I looked sideways at her as I shook out the box. Me causing trouble? — “but Dad, although we loved you, you were an awful father. So, to be honest, I’m glad you’re dead. It’s what you wanted anyway so I hope you’re finally at peace. God bless you. Amen.” I glanced at Teddy who stood gaping at Emer who was now wiping her eyes. I imagined him recounting the story down in Harrington’s later. Disgraceful lack of respect it was. They were always a quare family.

The box was emptied, the last shake of dust percolated from the surface of the water. I reached back into the bag and brought Dad’s false teeth, watch and glasses. I didn’t care what Teddy thought, or Emer for that matter. I couldn’t bear to know they were in the house. It felt right to let them fall overboard to settle on the sea floor. Perhaps the teeth would be dredged up by a fishing trawler, a pair of fleshy-pink parentheses among the scallop shells. Maybe they would give someone a laugh; Dad’s tombstone teeth grinning back at a laughing fisherman.

No one spoke for a minute until I broke the silence saying,

“Let’s go.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Claire Zwaartmann

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Flood warnings extended as motorists warned to mind themselves on the road
    80,281  45
    2
    		Poll: We have five official candidates - who gets your vote so far?
    74,464  169
    3
    		'There was no blood. But there were bodies - so many bodies. I can never forget'
    57,198  7
    Fora
    1
    		'It's too easy for me to take the money and buy a yacht': Why Irish firms want ICO regulation
    415  0
    2
    		US giant Equinix has snapped up land in north Dublin to build another data centre
    206  0
    3
    		After tapping out of a branding battle, Conor McGregor will call his whiskey Proper No. Twelve
    193  0
    The42
    1
    		Work commitments see Gilroy step down as Dublin senior hurling boss
    38,965  35
    2
    		Cavanagh called for second referee in GAA before weekend injuries
    26,736  25
    3
    		'I'm going to buy a nice house for my family in Togher when I get home, that's why I do all this'
    20,124  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		How Khloe Kardashian’s baby True is already experiencing colourism at five months old
    9,601  0
    2
    		Aoibhín Garrihy upcycled her bridesmaid dresses to create a lovely christening gown for baby Hanorah
    8,235  0
    3
    		Vogue Williams shared the first photo of her son Theodore last night ...it's The Dredge
    6,735  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DRUGS
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    Seven die and five in coma after taking drugs at music festival in Hanoi
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    GARDAí
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    DUBLIN
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Mother in court after daughter misses year at secondary school
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in Dublin and the East
    Dublin's All-Ireland heroes bring the Brendan Martin Cup to Crumlin Children's Hospital

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie