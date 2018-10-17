This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clashes as Hindu hardliners block women from Indian temple

Last month, India’s Supreme Court overturned a ban on females of menstruating age entering and praying at the hilltop temple in the southern state of Kerala.

By AFP Wednesday 17 Oct 2018, 10:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,623 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4292287
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

CLASHES ERUPTED TODAY as Hindu hardliners prevented women visiting one of India’s most sacred temples, with baton-waving police charging stone-throwing protesters.

Police reinforced 500 officers already present at the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala.

Last month, India’s Supreme Court overturned a ban on females of menstruating age – judged between 10 and 50 years – entering and praying at the hilltop temple in the southern state of Kerala.

This enraged traditionalists, including supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with thousands protesting in the days before the scheduled opening this afternoon.

Kerala’s state government insisted it would enforce the court ruling and ensure free access to the remote complex, reached by an uphill trek that takes several hours.

At Nilackal, a base camp below the temple, police cleared protesters early this morning and arrested seven people who were stopping vehicles.

“Stern action will be taken against anyone who prevents devotees from going to Sabarimala,” Kerala’s Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said yesterday.

Turned back

Later police struggled to control the situation, fighting running battles that left five devotees and 15 policemen injured, according to EP Jayarajan, a minister in the Kerala government.

News channels CNN News 18 and Republic TV both showed footage of their reporters’ cars being vandalised. Online publication The News Minute said its reporter was kicked in the spine. 

One 45-year old woman identified as Madhavi who wanted to enter the temple abandoned her attempt after activists prevented her climbing the hill, the Press Trust of India reported.

Even though police gave the woman and her family protection and allowed them to move further, they gave up as irate activists surrounded them.

Biju S. Pillai, a local man in his 30s, was one of those opposed to the court ruling, saying that he returned from working in Dubai to “protect the sanctity of the temple”.

No one should be able to change the way this temple has functioned for centuries,” he said. “If any change is made they will have to kill us and go over our bodies.

“I am here to protest the Supreme Court decision,” said engineer Anisha S. (23) one of a group chanting religious slogans.

We want to save our traditions. Ayyappa needs to be respected.

Impure

Women are permitted to enter most Hindu temples but female devotees are still barred from entry by some.

Two years ago, activists successfully campaigned to end a ban on women entering the Shani Shingnapur temple in Maharashtra state.

Women were also permitted to enter Mumbai’s Haji Ali Dargah mausoleum, a Muslim place of worship, after the Supreme Court scrapped a ban in 2016.

The entry of women at Sabarimala was long taboo but was formalised by the Kerala High Court in 1991, a ruling overturned by India’s Supreme Court last month.

The restriction reflected an old but still prevalent belief among many that menstruating women are impure, and the fact that the deity Ayyappa was reputed to have been celibate.

The Sabarimala chief priest, Kandararu Maheshwararu Tantri (25) warned this week that “anger could easily escalate into violence if a few egotistical women try to enter” the temple.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Appalling' and 'abhorrent': All five presidential rivals round on Casey over Traveller comments
    91,342  332
    2
    		Traveller families plan silent demonstration at Peter Casey Thurles visit
    44,868  157
    3
    		Poll: Would legalising cannabis work in Ireland?
    40,512  160
    Fora
    1
    		Apartment block owners aren't putting aside enough money to cover future maintenance
    253  0
    2
    		Plans to turn Dublin's College Green into a car-free plaza have been rejected
    183  0
    3
    		Sligo's Frankli is trying to cure firms of their 'big-bang approach' to staff feedback
    81  0
    The42
    1
    		Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight
    34,351  12
    2
    		Defiant Martin O'Neill brushes off questions about his future as Ireland manager
    25,579  66
    3
    		How Ireland could lose all of their Euro 2020 group qualifiers and still qualify for Euro 2020
    22,559  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone is freaking out over The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix
    17,706  1
    2
    		Prince Harry's giving up the drink to support Meghan during her pregnancy... it's The Dredge
    8,218  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,167  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Man jailed for eight years for attempting to murder four children
    Woman suspected of slicing civil servant’s throat goes on trial
    GARDAí
    Almost â¬600,000 worth of cocaine and heroine seized in Dublin
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroine seized in Dublin
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    DUBLIN
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    Two assailants sought by gardaí after shooting in Clondalkin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Taoiseach wants to avoid 'dilly-dallying' but confidence and supply deal 'unlikely' by Halloween
    'I don't know where he's getting his information': Coveney denies Howlin claims on Brexit backstop deferral

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie