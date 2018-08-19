This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 August, 2018
Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth €10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica

Gardaí are liaising with their Costa Rican counterparts over the seizure.

By Sean Murray Sunday 19 Aug 2018, 2:07 PM
1 hour ago 5,275 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4189628
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Infinitum Produx
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Infinitum Produx

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation after cocaine worth an estimated €10 million that was destined for Ireland was seized by Costa Rican police.

The 133 kilos of cocaine, concealed in a cargo of fruit aboard the ship Polar Chile, was seized at Moin Port in Limón in the Central American country on 14 August.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is now liaising with the Drug Control Police of the Ministry of Public Security in Costa Rica, in what gardaí described as an investigation with a “significant international dimension”.

Assistant commissioner of special crime operations John O’Driscoll confirmed garda involvement, and said the focus now was determining the role of criminals based in Ireland in the importation of the cocaine into the country.

In a garda statement, O’Driscoll added that such cooperation between law enforcement agencies is essential in targeting the criminal activity being engaged in by organised crime groups that operate on an international scale.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

