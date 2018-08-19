Over 130 kilos of cocaine worth €10 million destined for Ireland seized in Costa Rica

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation after cocaine worth an estimated €10 million that was destined for Ireland was seized by Costa Rican police.

The 133 kilos of cocaine, concealed in a cargo of fruit aboard the ship Polar Chile, was seized at Moin Port in Limón in the Central American country on 14 August.

The Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau is now liaising with the Drug Control Police of the Ministry of Public Security in Costa Rica, in what gardaí described as an investigation with a “significant international dimension”.

Assistant commissioner of special crime operations John O’Driscoll confirmed garda involvement, and said the focus now was determining the role of criminals based in Ireland in the importation of the cocaine into the country.

In a garda statement, O’Driscoll added that such cooperation between law enforcement agencies is essential in targeting the criminal activity being engaged in by organised crime groups that operate on an international scale.