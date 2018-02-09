More cold, wet weather on the way this weekend

WINTER IS SUPPOSED to be over, but the weather isnâ€™t getting any warmer just yet.

A yellow snow-ice warning is in place this morning with scattered showers leading to possible accumulations of up to 3cm of snow. This is most likely to affect the west and north.

The warning is set to expire at 12 this afternoon.

According to Met Ã‰ireann, showers will become mostly rainy after this and there will be good sunny spells also. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees.

Tonight will start off clear with frost and icy patches developing with lowest temperatures of -1 to +2 degrees.

It will become rainy around midnight, with showers spreading east and gusty winds clearing any front before morning.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain in many places. There will be some dry spells but heavy rain will spread from the west through the later afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures will be 9 to 12 degrees.

Saturday night will see some heavy rain early on clearing to allow frost to develop. Sunday is set to be bitterly cold with sleet and snow showers and the risk of thunder.

Snow showers with accumulations are expected Sunday night.