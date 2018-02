A MAN HAS been seriously injured in a shooting in Dublin this evening.

The incident occurred at 8.15pm at Moateview Gardens in Coolock.

Gardaí and Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics are currently at the scene where the man is still being treated.

His injuries are described as very serious.

Gardaí appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact Coolock on 01 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

More to follow…