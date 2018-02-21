  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 22 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau

A number of searches were carried out in Wicklow and Dublin today.

By Ã“rla Ryan Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 1:23 PM
13 hours ago 12,542 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3863628

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of assets while carrying out searches in Wicklow and Dublin.

CAB â€“ assisted by local gardaÃ­, the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda Region Support Unit and the Garda Public Order Unit â€“ conducted searches in the Bray and Newtownmountkennedy areas of Wicklow this morning.

Five searches were carried out and approximately â‚¬6,000 and Â£5,200 (about â‚¬5,880) in cash, an imitation firearm, imitation ammunition and a TV were seized.

28071295_10155821780548001_7881752579026360701_o Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

28164911_10155821780543001_4671846586389304166_o Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

A freezing order has been made in respect of approximately â‚¬144,000 in a bank account, and documents and mobile phones are also being examined.

No arrests were made and the CAB investigation into a Wicklow-based organised crime gang is continuing.

Organised crimeÂ 

In a separate and unrelated operation, CAB â€“ assisted by local gardaÃ­ and the Garda Armed Support Unit â€“ conducted a search in the Dublin 8 area this morning.

The search relates to a target believed to be connected with suspected members of an organised crime gang involved in the drugs trade.

28238674_10155821780553001_2443888765705509063_o Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

28161950_10155821833928001_3041625109609987341_o Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

One search of a residence was conducted in the Marrowbone Lane area of Dublin 8.

A 2011 Audi A4 S Line and a 2015 Citroen Berlingo Van were seized as evidence.
A quantity of documents, mobile phones, five watches (including Rolex and Breitling watches) were also seized and are being examined by investigating officers.

No arrests were made. The CAB investigation into a south Dublin-based organised crime gang is continuing.

Read:Â Man undergoes surgery after being stabbed in Waterford

Read:Â â€˜Weâ€™re failing childrenâ€™: One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Freezing weather predicted for the next week as cold snap bites
48,304  24
2
Rugby rape trial: Forensic scientist gives evidence about blood and DNA found on clothes and duvet
46,217  0
3
Someone has won tonight's â‚¬7.1 million Lotto jackpot
45,836  26
Fora
1
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
2,026  0
2
A major US fund is selling more than 100 apartments in Cork city
328  0
3
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
250  0
The42
1
Porter to start for Ireland as Furlong and Henderson set to miss out
32,428  126
2
As it happened: Sevilla v Manchester United, Champions League
25,999  47
3
'A realistic chance for counties who don't see the limelight': Dramatic proposal to revamp minor football
20,348  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jennifer Lawrence told Ronan Keating that her 'rude' response to Joanna Lumley at the BAFTAs was an inside joke
5,973  1
2
Liam Payne did a pretty underwhelming impression of Niall Horan's accent during an interview ...it's The Dredge
5,508  0
3
Potential romance was ruined by eggs on this week's First Dates
5,235  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Met Police apologises after Hampshire Police investigated crime an undercover officer committed
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
COURTS
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for â‚¬120 million over takeover strategy
Bill Cullen is suing Ulster Bank for â‚¬120 million over takeover strategy
Husband of Irish woman shot dead while on holiday in Tunisia found her beneath a beach towel
Armed robber jailed after holding up shop when gardaÃ­ were in the back looking at CCTV footage
NORTHERN IRELAND
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
The Council of Europe has told the UK to pass laws to protect the Irish language
Family of man shot dead by British Army won't be given report on the killing as it's still too sensitive
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
HEALTH
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Glanbia is taking a punt on the trendy world of plant-based 'superfoods'
Heavy drinkers have higher risk of getting dementia
'We're failing children': One in seven kids lost to homelessness, poverty or neglect

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie