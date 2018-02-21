Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) has seized a number of assets while carrying out searches in Wicklow and Dublin.

CAB â€“ assisted by local gardaÃ­, the Garda Emergency Response Unit, the Garda Region Support Unit and the Garda Public Order Unit â€“ conducted searches in the Bray and Newtownmountkennedy areas of Wicklow this morning.

Five searches were carried out and approximately â‚¬6,000 and Â£5,200 (about â‚¬5,880) in cash, an imitation firearm, imitation ammunition and a TV were seized.

Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

A freezing order has been made in respect of approximately â‚¬144,000 in a bank account, and documents and mobile phones are also being examined.

No arrests were made and the CAB investigation into a Wicklow-based organised crime gang is continuing.

Organised crimeÂ

In a separate and unrelated operation, CAB â€“ assisted by local gardaÃ­ and the Garda Armed Support Unit â€“ conducted a search in the Dublin 8 area this morning.

The search relates to a target believed to be connected with suspected members of an organised crime gang involved in the drugs trade.

Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

Source: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na

One search of a residence was conducted in the Marrowbone Lane area of Dublin 8.

A 2011 Audi A4 S Line and a 2015 Citroen Berlingo Van were seized as evidence.

A quantity of documents, mobile phones, five watches (including Rolex and Breitling watches) were also seized and are being examined by investigating officers.

No arrests were made. The CAB investigation into a south Dublin-based organised crime gang is continuing.