This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 1 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cristiano Ronaldo says allegation he raped woman in Las Vegas penthouse is 'fake news'

A report in German magazine Der Spiegel says Ronaldo made a payment of $375,000 as part of a non-disclosure agreement.

By AFP Monday 1 Oct 2018, 6:39 PM
23 minutes ago 2,833 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4263446
The footballer now plays for Juventus in Italy
Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images
The footballer now plays for Juventus in Italy
The footballer now plays for Juventus in Italy
Image: NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA Images

CRISTIANO RONALDO IS facing allegations of rape by a former model who accuses the Portuguese superstar of attacking her in his Las Vegas hotel penthouse suite in 2009.

Ronaldo, who now plays for Juventus in Italy’s Serie A, rejected the charges as “fake news” during a live chat on Instagram.

“What they said today, fake – fake news,” the 33-year-old star of the Portuguese national team said in a post that was later deleted.

Kathryn Mayorga, 34, of Las Vegas, accused Ronaldo, in a 32-page complaint filed last month with a district court in Nevada, of raping her on 13 June 2009.

Mayorga alleges in the lawsuit that she was pressured into signing a nondisclosure agreement to keep the alleged rape secret and is seeking $200,000 in penalties and damages.

The complaint was first reported by the German magazine Der Spiegel.

In the suit, Mayorga said she met Ronaldo on the evening of 12 June 2009 at the Rain Nightclub in the Palms Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

It said she accepted an invitation to join Ronaldo and others in his penthouse suite to “enjoy the view of the Las Vegas strip”.

She was invited to join guests in a hot tub but she declined because she did not have a bathing suit, the complaint said.

Ronaldo offered her clothing and then followed her into a bathroom where she was going to change clothes, it said.

After she refused his demand to perform oral sex and said she wanted to leave, Ronaldo pulled her into a bedroom and anally raped her while she screamed “no, no, no,” the complaint said.

“When Cristiano Ronaldo completed the sexual assault of the plaintiff, he allowed her to leave the bedroom stating he was sorry, he was usually a gentleman,” it said.

The lawsuit said Mayorga reported the alleged assault to the Las Vegas police the same day and underwent an examination at a local hospital.

It said the assault had left her with “severe emotional and bodily injuries” and “major depression”.

Under pressure from Ronaldo’s “fixers,” Mayorga settled the case “in exchange for a payment of $375,000 and non-disclosure of the sexual assault,” the lawsuit said.

The unidentified “fixers” were also named as co-defendants in the lawsuit, which accuses the Juventus forward of violating the nondisclosure agreement.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

© – AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    52,230  0
    2
    		Here's what the weather will be like for the first week of October
    47,425  8
    3
    		Sinn Féin proposes €400 second-home tax, 5% high-earner levy and pension hike
    45,709  163
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin medtech startup Ostoform has raised €1.1m to bring its product to market
    220  0
    2
    		The company behind Waterford's long-awaited UK flights has shut
    166  0
    3
    		Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    157  0
    The42
    1
    		'You were home at half 12 everyday twiddling your thumbs. It was easy to say ‘Anyone fancy a pint?’'
    53,751  12
    2
    		McGregor admits he 'fell out of love with the game' during UFC hiatus
    25,442  63
    3
    		Three in-a-row chasing St Vincent's power into semis with 12-point win over Castleknock
    20,936  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The widespread criticism of Charlotte Crosby's 'vomit' photos is a tad too late
    6,541  0
    2
    		Pick a nail colour and we'll give you a new Netflix series to get stuck into
    5,183  0
    3
    		Gwyneth Paltrow shows off wedding ring after consciously coupling on Saturday... it's The Dredge
    4,583  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    19-year-old man dies after taking ill at music festival in Meath
    Hundreds of people in Blanchardstown have queued for doughnuts over the last two days
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    'A national crisis': Almost 8,000 people forced to wait on hospital trolleys and chairs last month
    HSE spent €600,000 last year on debt collectors to chase patients for unpaid bills
    HSE spend on agency staff in mental health services rose €38m in last four years
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    GARDAí
    10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    10% rise in the number of reported sex crimes in the last year
    Two 'clamp fairies' arrested for removing clamps from cars in Dublin
    Houses evacuated in Dublin suburb after viable homemade bomb found under car
    DUBLIN
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    Michael O'Leary says strike action 'fear' has spooked passengers from booking with Ryanair
    House prices beginning to stabilise as parts of the country see price drop during third quarter of 2018
    Stephen Cluxton's Parnells concede relegation from top tier of Dublin SFC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie