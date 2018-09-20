This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Heading out for Culture Night? Here's what's on in the North

Culture Night is tomorrow and with everything from researching your name to retro gaming there’s something for everyone in the North.

By Aisling O'Rourke Thursday 20 Sep 2018, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,964 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4243379
File Photo
Image: Culture Night
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Culture Night

CULTURE NIGHT 2018 is almost here with hundreds of venues set to open their doors for free tomorrow night.   

If you have yet to decide your night, don’t fret our culture guide is here to help you plan ahead. It’s important to note while all activities are free, some require pre-booking, you’ll find the full details on the Culture Night website.

This evening in the last in our round up of Culture Night festivities by region we take a look at the North. However we’ve already looked at Dublin and the East, the Midlands and West and South

Source: Shutterstock/Willy Barton

Antrim

  • In Belfast there’s a bilingual traditional musical tour of the city taking place tomorrow evening. It last two hours and starts from 4pm at Winecellar Entry, Belfast. 
  • Local musicians and children from Gaelscoil na bhFál will entertain families and children from 5pm to 6pm, and JJ Ó Dochartaigh will take to the stage from 6pm to 7:30pm with his own compositions in Irish and translations of well known hits. At 34a Ascaill Uíbh Eachach, Béal Feirste.

Armagh 

  • Mulberry Restaurant hosts an evening of music, song, poetry and dance in the Irish tradition. From 7pm at Mulberry Restaurant, 6 Cathedral Road, Armagh BT61 7QX.
  • For walkers there’s a bi-lingual tour of Armagh which will focus on the sites in the city linked to Gaelic culture and heritage. From 7pm to 8.30pm starting from Palace Demesne Public Park Armagh.

Cavan

  • Tapestry of Light a photography exhibition by Tina Claffey opens this Culture Night. Claffey’s observations and unique perspective of the flora and fauna of the unspoilt raised bogs and wet woodlands of the Irish midlands are celebrated in this new book. From 7pm to 9pm at Church Street Centre, Ballyconnell.
  • The Lady Anne Dawson Temple, Dartrey, Cootehill hosts an night of music, song and dance with local musicians and singers, and learn about local place names, all as Gaeilge. From 5pm to 6.30pm.
  • Cootehill Library presents an exhibition of prints, drawings and paintings from the Tyrone Guthrie Centre. From 6.30pm to 8pm. 

shutterstock_678928360 Source: Shutterstock/Natalya Okorokova

Derry 

  • The Choir of St Eugene’s Cathedral invite you to join them for an evening exploring the theme of mystery. This choral concert will marry music with the visual art in the Cathedral to draw out the meaning of central elements of Christian belief. From 8pm to 9.30 pm.
  • Hive studios is opening its doors for a Culture Night of retro gaming. From old school platform classics like Manic Miner and Super Mario Bros, to SNES and Sega classics such as Sonic and Streets of Rage the evening returns to a time before online gaming. From 5pm to 8pm.

Donegal

  • Award winning knitwear designer, Michelle McCarroll (Michi), will give a look behind the scenes into the hectic world of the fashion designer with the launch of her new bespoke ‘Mi Chelle’ collection at her design studio in 6 Church Lane, Letterkenny. From 6pm to 9pm. 
  • Letterkenny town park promises to be a hive of activity tomorrow night. Donegal County Council Arts Service is hosting a number of activities here, including Dreamscape an outdoor illuminated  art installation, a sculpture trail and performances from local groups. From 6pm to 10pm.
  • ZoNa Dance Co will open its studios to visitors, its students will put on performances throughout the evening. From 6pm to 8pm at Mulroy Business Park, Canal Road (behind T. Diver’s Hyundai Dealership), Letterkenny.

Down

  • Nóra Ní Raghallaigh, the well-known seanchaí from Rann na Feirste in the Donegal Gaeltacht, will sing songs, recite verses and tell stories suitable for the whole family. From 4pm to 6pm at Newry Library.
  • A local expert will give an informal talk on how to research and collect local place names and everyone present will be invited onto a ‘meitheal’ or working group to collect local place names. From 7pm to 8pm at Dún Éigse, 1 Dublin Road, Castlewellen.

Fermanagh

  •  For Culture Night Sliabh Beagh Arts will host an exhibition of Rural Community Arts displaying works created during the Whimsical Winds Programme including textiles, photography, mixed media and plasma works. From 6pm to 10pm at Corranny Bar / Old Post office, 14 Carnmore Rd, Corranny, Roslea. 
  • Dylan Quinn Dance Theatre is putting on a number of performances throughout the evening this Culture Night. From 7pm to 7.30pm at Lakeland Forum, Broadmeadow, Enniskillen. 

Monaghan

  • Busy Bee Ceramics Studios is opening its new rustic studio to the public for an evening of mix clay pottery demonstrations with the sound of local traditional music. From 6pm to 10pm at Busy Bee Ceramics Studios, Glaslough.
  • Clones Courthouse hosts a screening of the International Award Winning, Clones Film Festival produced, You’re Not A Man At All, followed by a number of thought provoking short films. From 9pm to 10.30pm. 
  • The Tin Church will be transformed into leafy Whistleberry Forest on Culture Night with the arrival of The Quiet Tree. The Quiet Tree tells the story of the creatures of Whistleberry Forest who have discovered a little oak tree growing deep in the woods. From 5pm to 7pm at St. Peters Tin church, Laragh, Castleblayney

Tyrone

  • Omagh Ukulele Orchestra will provide an interactive musical experience of old and new favourites, with song lyrics and percussion instruments to encourage participation from audience. From 8pm to 8.30pm at Annie’s Bar, 15A James Street, Omagh. 
  • Encore PAA dancers take the streets with a number of animated dance routines. From 6pm to 7pm at Castle Street /Alley Courtyard, Strabane.

The events listed above are just a small example of the hundreds of Culture Night events taking place across the North tomorrow night. For more details on what’s going on in your area have a look here.  All that’s left for you to do now is decide which events you’ll take in for your Culture Night 2018.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aisling O'Rourke
@aislingorourke
aisling@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    65,052  49
    2
    		TG4 apologises after CGI clip of caravan being kicked off cliff is shown before news bulletin
    46,388  26
    3
    		Man killed wife and daughter with yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide
    38,913  11
    Fora
    1
    		Coca-Cola has been told to pay 'winding down' fees to sacked Kildare workers
    254  0
    2
    		Ryanair's chairman was re-elected - but support for the American billionaire has weakened
    171  0
    3
    		There's still a big gulf when it comes to vital early-stage funding for young Irish startups
    106  0
    The42
    1
    		IRFU decline proposal for behind-the-scenes series on Schmidt's Ireland
    23,910  27
    2
    		Ronaldo shown straight red card but 10-man Juventus ease past Valencia
    23,233  42
    3
    		'More games, more pressure, more stress, so I would suspect those figures are not accurate'
    14,019  2
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rosie Connolly shared her nightmare story about how Storm Ali disrupted her flight ...it's The Dredge
    5,776  0
    2
    		Criticism of Chrissy Teigen proves we're still defining women by their relationships
    4,257  6
    3
    		What to watch: Thursday
    3,131  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success
    Man to appear in court over fatal stabbing of woman
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    DUBLIN
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    Free sanitary products to be provided in DCC community centres and libraries
    A tale of two All-Ireland finals: From a fan in the stands to the thick of the action in 12 months
    Regeneration plan launched for Dublin's St Teresa's Gardens
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    RTÉ
    Broadcasters warned about use of social media in presidential election coverage
    Broadcasters warned about use of social media in presidential election coverage
    RTÉ presenter Bunny Carr dies aged 91
    Stephen Byrne: Why 9 years after ripping up my results, I went back to do the Leaving Cert...

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie