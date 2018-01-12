Gardaí not treating death of man found in Dalkey laneway as suspicious

Updated at 8.10pm

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that they are not treating the death of a man found in a laneway in Dalkey as suspicious.

Gardaí said that the preliminary results of a post-mortem examination were given to investigating gardaí and foul play has been ruled out.

Earlier, gardaí appealed for the public’s assistance after the body of the 35-year-old man was found at 8.30am in a laneway that leads to an apartment block just off Convent Road.

The man’s body was removed to the City Morgue where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Convent Road/ Coliemore Road area between 10pm last night and 2am this morning to contact them.

They are particularly appealing for motorists with dash-camera to come forward.

Anyone who may have been on that laneway overnight or early this morning, or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

- With reporting by Michelle Hennessy and Cormac Fitzgerald