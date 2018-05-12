Thousand of people across the country taking part in 10th Darkness into Light

File Photo: Pieta House Darkness Into Light at Phoenix Park last year

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are taking part in Pieta House Darkness into Light this morning.

The 5km routes have started with people walking or running into the light as dawn breaks.

This is the tenth year of the event which began with justÂ 400 people walking in Phoenix Park in 2008.

Some 500 people die by suicide each year in Ireland and the symbolic walk into the light is aimed at encouraging people to talk about suicide and mental health issues.

Last year overÂ 150,000 people took part at 150 venuesÂ across the globe â€“ with locations in parts of the world such asÂ New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, San Francisco and China.

The funds raised go towards supporting Pieta Houseâ€™s counselling services to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

