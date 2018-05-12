  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 12 May, 2018
Thousand of people across the country taking part in 10th Darkness into Light

The event began with just 400 people walking in Phoenix Park in 2008.

By Cliodhna Russell Saturday 12 May 2018, 4:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,349 Views 5 Comments
File Photo: Pieta House Darkness Into Light at Phoenix Park last year
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
File Photo: Pieta House Darkness Into Light at Phoenix Park last year
File Photo: Pieta House Darkness Into Light at Phoenix Park last year
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE are taking part in Pieta House Darkness into Light this morning.

The 5km routes have started with people walking or running into the light as dawn breaks.

This is the tenth year of the event which began with justÂ 400 people walking in Phoenix Park in 2008.

Some 500 people die by suicide each year in Ireland and the symbolic walk into the light is aimed at encouraging people to talk about suicide and mental health issues.

Last year overÂ 150,000 people took part at 150 venuesÂ across the globe â€“ with locations in parts of the world such asÂ New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, San Francisco and China.

The funds raised go towards supporting Pieta Houseâ€™s counselling services to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm and those bereaved by suicide.

If youâ€™re out walking or running this morning, send your photos to pictures@thejournal.ie.

If you need to talk, contact:

  • Pieta House 1800 247 247 or emailÂ mary@pieta.ie
  • SamaritansÂ 116 123 or emailÂ jo@samaritans.org
  • AwareÂ 1800 80 48 48
  • Teen-Line IrelandÂ 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 19)
  • ChildlineÂ 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

Cliodhna Russell
cliodhna@thejournal.ie

