These are the Irish people making the exclusive trip to Davos this week

DAVOS IS THE place to be this week â€“ but youâ€™re unlikely to get near the place unless youâ€™re among the worldâ€™s business or political elites.

The alpine Swiss town hosts the World Economic Forum (WEF) every year and the 2018 incarnation gets underway tomorrow.

Aside from businesspeople and politicians, influential thinkers,Â activists and celebrities will also be in attendance.

Thereâ€™s no doubt about the most talked about appearance, however. US President Donald Trump is scheduled to be at the summit on Friday but that could be dependent on the current US government shutdown.

What about Ireland though, who from our shores is attending the global gathering?

According to the list of participants on the WEF site, there are six attendees from Ireland. One more than last year.

SinÃ©ad Burke

Writer and education and disability campaigner SinÃ©ad Burke is Irelandâ€™s only female representative at Davos.

Her Minne MÃ©lange website host discussions about inclusivity within fashion and about feminism and marginalised communities.

A lack of women at Davos has been criticised in previous years and this year each discussion panel is to be chaired by a woman.

Burke will part of the discussion tomorrow at 10am about â€˜Fostering Inclusivityâ€™.

Paschal Donohoe

This year represents somewhat of a changing of the guard for Ireland. New faces at the head of government since last year means that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will be performing the Noonan role of talking up Irelandâ€™s finances.

Aside from the many snowy media opportunities afforded to politicians, Donohoe will be speaking as part of a panel discussion with economic luminaries likeÂ Joseph Stiglitz.

The discussion is at 1 pm Irish time on Thursday and is titled: â€˜Beyond the Paradise Papers: Can global tax avoidance be stopped?â€™

Denis Oâ€™Brien

One of Irelandâ€™s richest business people, Oâ€™Brien is no stranger to the slopes of Davos.

Gerry Lyons

Mastercard chief innovation officer Garry LyonsÂ heads up MasterCard Labs, the companyâ€™s research and development arm based in Leopardstown, Dublin.

Leo Varadkar

Fresh from last weekâ€™s speech to the European Parliament, Irelandâ€™s Taoiseach has another trip to the continent.

On Thursday at 4pm heâ€™llÂ speak as part of a panel discussion that will also feature the leaders of Portugal and the Netherlands.

In previous years Enda Kenny made frequent use of the international airwavesÂ and expect Varadkarâ€™s profile to allow him continue in the same vein.

Andrea Bandelli

The Italian-born executive director of Science Gallery International,Â oversees the Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin as well as sister galleries in London, Melbourne, Venice, Bengaluru and Detroit.

Bandelli has had a long history with Ecsite, a European organisation representing science centres and museums in 25 countries.

With reporting by Fora.ie