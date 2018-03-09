  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 9 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'

The former president has called on Pope Francis to address gender inequality in the Catholic Church.

By Órla Ryan Friday 9 Mar 2018, 9:12 AM
3 hours ago 14,367 Views 71 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3893890
Diarmuid Martin, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Diarmuid Martin, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland
Diarmuid Martin, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Dublin and Primate of Ireland
Image: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

THE CATHOLIC ARCHBISHOP of Dublin has said former Irish President Mary McAleese’s criticism of the Catholic Church was “brutally stark”.

Speaking in Dublin last night, Diarmuid Martin said: “Probably the most significant negative factor that influences attitudes to the Church in today’s Ireland is the place of women in the Church.”

In recent days McAleese described the Catholic Church an “empire of misogyny”. She said the bar on women becoming priests should be lifted and called on Pope Francis to address gender inequality in the Church.

“Failure to include women as equals has deprived the Church of fresh and innovative discernment; it has consigned it to recycled thinking among a hermetically sealed cosy male clerical elite flattered and rarely challenged by those tapped for jobs in secret and closed processes.

“It has kept Christ out and bigotry in,” she said while giving a speech in Rome yesterday.

Martin made his comments while launching a new edition of Donal Harrington’s book Tomorrow’s Parish.

In his speech, he discussed “the factors that alienate people from the Church structures of today”. Martin said he wasn’t speaking about women’s roles in the Church just because of McAleese’s comments.

During her speech yesterday, McAleese referred to the fact that Martin previously felt compelled to remark that “the low standing of women in the Catholic Church is the most significant reason for the feeling of alienation towards it in Ireland today”.

Responding to this, Martin said: “Indeed, I was happy to note that President McAleese quoted that exact phrase of mine in her speech today.

“Her challenge to the internal culture of the Church today was brutally stark. Some may find it unpleasant or unwelcome. I must accept the challenge with the humility of one who recognises her alienation.”

Young people

Martin said another challenge the Church faces is “the situation of young people”.

A survey of young people’s attitudes to parish was recently carried out in the Dublin diocese in preparation for the upcoming Synod of Bishops called by Pope Francis.

Martin said the report about the survey’s findings was “one of the most disappointing documents that I read since becoming Archbishop”.

“Young people felt unwelcome in their parishes,” Martin said, quoting this statement from the report:

A number of young people noted that it was people in parishes (priests and parishioners) who were the greatest obstacles for young people getting involved.

He continued: “Where does the Church find itself in the midst of rapid cultural change in Ireland? Faith involves a different way of living within any culture. What is involved is not a negative reaction or simple rejection of a changing world.

In the past the Church and the Irish Church in particular was a highly moralising Church. Jesus did not write an arid rulebook as an inspiration for his followers. Jesus did not think that belief in him could be attained through imposition. Faith in Jesus is no ideology.

Martin said ministry in the Church in years to come “will have much less to do with management and structures” and instead be “about men and women who have the ability to speak the language of faith authentically in a world where that language may be alien and to speak in a way that attracts”.

He added that the fellowship of the early Church was “marked by a spirit of sharing of all goods by all in order to ensure that no one was left in need”, adding: “That is a real challenge to a wealthy Church living in a wealthy world surrounded by so many on the margins.”

Read: ‘Male celibates advise the Pope on what women really want, that is ludicrous’

Read: Mary McAleese says it’s ‘pure codology’ that women can’t become priests

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (71)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Stuart Olding says 'everything that happened that night was completely consensual'
62,166  0
2
Couple awarded €20,000 after being wrongly accused of not paying for a meal at a restaurant
49,034  0
3
Irish physicist sentenced to 7 years in psychiatric hospital for attempting to kill professor with axe
45,808  15
Fora
1
A Lucan restaurant has to pay €20,000 to a couple accused of not settling the bill
1,740  0
2
Ireland's tallest building is being bought by one of the country's biggest landlords
1,267  0
3
Dublin IT jobs could be sent offshore in Aer Lingus's latest shakeup
291  0
The42
1
'I never had an interest in being a footballer until I saw what James had'
30,939  5
2
Henderson makes the bench as Ringrose returns to Ireland's centre for Scotland clash
26,086  53
3
'I haven't taken a senior player' - Martin O'Neill upset with Michael for bringing religion into allegiance debate
25,077  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aer Lingus offered women priority boarding for International Women's Day and it caused a LOT of controversy
7,687  8
2
30 brilliant Irish women you need to follow on Twitter immediately
7,389  0
3
Which Inspirational Irish Woman Are You?
5,660  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Court hears postman, accused of causing death of woman by dangerous driving, told eye expert that he didn't drive
Choke hold that HSE paramedic allegedly put on student nurse 'could have been life-threatening', court hears
Family calls for fresh autopsy for woman who died of sepsis after being 'scalded' with hot tea
LEO VARADKAR
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
'We remember you, Savita': Minister outlines proposed clauses that will regulate abortion
Varadkar to thank Choctaw Nation for support during Famine
'Ireland first': Donald Tusk says every EU leader 'wants to protect peace process and avoid hard border'
WOMEN
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
Diarmuid Martin says Mary McAleese's criticism of the Church was 'brutally stark'
'Unacceptable sexist behaviour': Spanish women stage unprecedented strike for rights
'Male celibates advise the Pope on what women really want, that is ludicrous'
FEMINISM
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
23 of the best celebrity Instagrams from International Women's Day
Mary McAleese says it's 'pure codology' that women can't become priests
Poll: Are you a feminist?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie