Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid

A MAN HAS been arrested following an armed robbery at a Dublin supermarket this morning.
A lone male wearing a black mask entered a supermarket in Donabate armed with an iron bar at around 8.45am, according to gardaí.
A number of garda units attended the scene, including a garda dog unit.
A garda dog located “valuable evidence” relating to the incident following a search of the area.
Gardaí arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the raid. He is currently being detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
