Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack

Garda searching a vacant property in Dundalk close to the scene of the murder of a Japanese man.

THE GARDAÍ HAVE yet to find any established link to suggest that yesterday’s attack in Dundalk was a terrorist incident.

“At this time, we can find no established link to indicate that this tragedy is terrorist related,” the force said in a statement.

“However, enquiries are continuing internationally as the investigation develops.”

The terrorism threat level has not been changed as a result of the attack which saw one man, Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki, stabbed to death and two others injured.

The level remains at “moderate” – meaning an attack is possible but not likely.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan this afternoon expressed his sympathy with those affected by yesterday’s attacks.

“I want to thank gardaí in Dundalk who responded to the attacks. An arrest was made yesterday morning shortly after the attacks took place and a young Egyptian man remains in custody,” Flanagan said.

There has, understandably, been speculation and concern about the motivation for this attack. I welcome An Garda Síochána’s statement in this regard and would caution against drawing judgements until gardaí can establish the facts in the course of their investigation.

“The gardaí are carrying out a full and urgent investigation into these attacks, and that must be allowed to take its course.”

He said that, as this is a live criminal investigation, nothing should be said that would impinge on that investigation.

The investigation has yet to find any connection between the alleged attacker, an 18-year-old Egyptian man, and the Co Louth town.

The suspect previously spoke to gardaí about seeking asylum in Ireland, on New Year’s Day, but officers said he showed no signs of erratic behaviour at that time.

It is understood he travelled to Northern Ireland on a ferry from Scotland before moving into the Republic.

According to today’s statement:

An Garda Síochána is currently liaising closely with our security and law enforcement partners worldwide to share and assess any relevant intelligence and its potential impact on the current investigation.

An Garda Síochána extends its sympathies to the families of the deceased person and our thoughts are with those injured in Dundalk, Co. Louth on 3rdJanuary, 2018.

Full Statement available on following link: https://t.co/4EOFnfP4zR

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams, a local Louth TD, has expressed his shock at the murder.

“I want to express my deep sense of shock at the brutal murder of Yosuke Sasaki in Dundalk and the wounding of two other citizens,” Adams said.

“I want to join with my colleague councillor Ruairi Ó Murchu in extending our deepest sympathies to the family of Mr Sasaki, and to those also of the two injured men.”

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact Dundalk Incident Room on 042-9388471 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.