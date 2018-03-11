  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 11 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man

The second pedestrian was not seriously injured.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 11 Mar 2018, 9:56 AM
5 hours ago 19,480 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3897382
The Derry to Bridgend road where the collision took place.
Image: Google Maps
The Derry to Bridgend road where the collision took place.
The Derry to Bridgend road where the collision took place.
Image: Google Maps

A DRIVER OF car has been arrested after the car he was driving hit two pedestrians in Donegal, killing a man in his 20s.

The incident happened at Bridgend at 11.55 pm last night when the silver Opel Omega car was in collision with two pedestrians.

It is believed that the car was traveling from the Derry direction towards Bridgend prior to the collision.

One of those hit, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

Gardaí have said that the driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is being held at Buncrana Garda Station.

The road remains closed this morning and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident at Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.

In particular, gardaí want to get in contact with a couple who flagged down a Garda patrol car at a filling station in Bridgend and reported the crash.

Read: Driver dies after car collides with articulated truck in Cavan >

Read: Government wants to know how much the clean-up bill for Storm Emma is going to cost >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
So why won't insurance companies cover your 10-year-old car?
117,981  151
2
Quiz: How long is this Irish drive?
43,429  54
3
Thousands march in Dublin calling for Eighth Amendment to be retained
42,853  380
Fora
1
'It's a disgrace': Food firms that revived areas in the crash are getting stung with rent spikes
890  0
2
A worker fired at a 'heated meeting' won €12,000 - here are the lessons for employers
589  0
3
Take a guided tour of... the Irish-led tech juggernaut that calls Anglo's ex-HQ home
292  0
The42
1
Ireland crowned Six Nations champions for the third time in five years
87,817  126
2
'I lost a lot of friends and coaches along the way so it’s good to give them something back'
33,715  53
3
Ireland set up Grand Slam shot as England need BP win to keep Six Nations alive
32,429  69
DailyEdge.ie
1
Celebs and bloggers are laying into Khloe Kardashian for sharing tips on how to look thin in photos
12,266  1
2
8 arguments every Irish girl has had with her mam (over and over)
7,880  0
3
10 tweets that perfectly illustrate exactly why Irish Mams are the best
6,640  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
High Court rules that teenager's HIV need not be disclosed to young woman
Paddy Jackson would be the 'last person in the world to rape someone', court hears
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
HSE
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
HSE says Brexit implications 'unclear' for Irish patients seeking eating disorder treatment in the UK
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
School principal speaks of 'terrible tragedy' after young girl dies from suspected meningitis
DRUGS
We have a location for the first supervised drug injecting room - what happens next?
We have a location for the first supervised drug injecting room - what happens next?
€60,000-worth of cannabis from Thailand seized in Tralee
Cannabis worth €230,000 found in wicker box and toys at Portlaoise Mail Centre
GARDAí
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Two more guns recovered as four men remain in custody over foiled gang hit
Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie