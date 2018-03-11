Driver arrested after car hits pedestrians in Donegal, killing one man

The Derry to Bridgend road where the collision took place.

A DRIVER OF car has been arrested after the car he was driving hit two pedestrians in Donegal, killing a man in his 20s.

The incident happened at Bridgend at 11.55 pm last night when the silver Opel Omega car was in collision with two pedestrians.

It is believed that the car was traveling from the Derry direction towards Bridgend prior to the collision.

One of those hit, a man in his 20s, was later pronounced dead at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. The second pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was not seriously injured.

Gardaí have said that the driver of the car, a man in his 30s, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and is being held at Buncrana Garda Station.

The road remains closed this morning and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident at Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.

In particular, gardaí want to get in contact with a couple who flagged down a Garda patrol car at a filling station in Bridgend and reported the crash.