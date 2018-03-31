  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 31 March, 2018
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth â‚¬2.5m seized at Dublin Port

A 55-year-old non-national male has been arrested.

By Christina Finn Saturday 31 Mar 2018, 1:56 PM
1 hour ago 3,553 Views 7 Comments
Revenue commission mobile x-ray scanner.
Image: Sam Boal
Revenue commission mobile x-ray scanner.
Revenue commission mobile x-ray scanner.
Image: Sam Boal

COCAINE, HEROIN AND ketamine with an estimated value in excess of â‚¬2.5 million has been seized at Dublin Port.

As part of an ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Revenueâ€™s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau this morning.

A 55-year-old non-national male was arrested as part of the operation by gardaÃ­ and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.

Read:Â Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife>

Read:Â Sixth man arrested after what could be the Northâ€™s largest ever haul of cannabis>

Christina Finn
