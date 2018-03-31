Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth â‚¬2.5m seized at Dublin Port

COCAINE, HEROIN AND ketamine with an estimated value in excess of â‚¬2.5 million has been seized at Dublin Port.

As part of an ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through the port, a joint intelligence-led operation was conducted by the Revenueâ€™s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau this morning.

A 55-year-old non-national male was arrested as part of the operation by gardaÃ­ and is currently detained under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996 at Store Street Garda Station.

Investigations are continuing.