Dublin Fire Brigade warns businesses about advertising scam

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE has warned businesses about a scam in which an individual offers advertising space in a publication they claim they are producing on behalf of the organisation.

As part of the scam, a person makes unsolicited calls to businesses offering advertising space in a magazine they claim is produced for DFB. Money is then taken from the business’ account before contact is ceased.

DFB said its sports and social club’s publication Firecall, produced by the Ashville Media Group, is “the only publication we are affiliated with”.

“This matter is currently subject to an investigation by An Garda Síochána,” the organisation said in a statement released this evening.

Businesses who think they have fallen victim to this scam have been asked to the Detective Unit in Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000.