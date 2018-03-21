  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 21 March, 2018
Second stage of Eighth Amendment bill passes by large majority in Dáil

The second stage of the bill was passed by 110 votes to 32.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Mar 2018, 1:35 PM
51 minutes ago 3,198 Views 46 Comments
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News
Image: Sam Boal via Rolling News

THE DÁIL HAS approved the second stage of the Eighth Amendment bill that will form the basis of the referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

The passing of this stage of the 36th Amendment of the Constitution Bill 2018 now allows the Dáil to begin considering possible amendments in the Committee stage.

The second stage of the bill was passed by 110 votes to 32.

The Eighth Amendment Committee debate is set to begin at 7pm this evening and is due to conclude at 11pm.

Sinn Féin TD Carol Nolan voted against the bill, despite the fact that the party voted down the option for elected representatives to be allowed to vote on the issue of abortion according to their conscience or personal opinion.

A spokesperson for Sinn Féin said: ”The party whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD has communicated with Teachta Nolan that he wishes to meet. After that meeting, the whip will refer to the party chairperson Declan Kearney MLA.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told the Dáil today that whatever the result of the Eighth Amendment referendum, there will not be another one during the lifetime of this government.

Legislation 

The Cabinet gave its formal approval to the draft scheme of the bill on 20 February.

Last week, the Cabinet agreed the wording of what will replace the Eighth Amendment in the event that a vote to repeal it is passed.

The date of the vote has not been announced, nor has the wording for the referendum itself. However, it is expected the referendum will be held on 25 May.

In the event of a yes vote, the text of the amendment will be replaced by this line:

“Provision may be made by law for the regulation of termination of pregnancies.”

It was also announced that Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy will chair the Referendum Commission.

In December, the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth – which was tasked with examining the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on the subject - voted in favour of repealing the Eighth.

It recommended for abortion without restriction to be legal up to 12 weeks of pregnancy.

Cross-party members came to the majority-decision after hearing testimony from medical and legal experts, as well as personal stories, over the course of three months.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has already said that he would be campaigning for the repeal of the Eighth Amendment.

Read: Cabinet approves draft bill clearing way Oireachtas to set new abortion laws if 8th is repealed

More: Danny Healy-Rae criticised for ‘vile comments’ in the Dáil about abortion

