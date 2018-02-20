Draft of Eighth Amendment referendum to be considered by government today

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris Source: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE DRAFT HEADS of bill for legislation underpinning the forthcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment will today come before cabinet.

Senior government ministers will discuss the legislation, brought to the table by Minister for Health Simon Harris, ahead of the publication of the final bill on 6 March.

The meeting, which takes place from 10.30am, will be the first indication of the kind of language that will be used in the referendum question, and as to the nature of the question itself.

Once the final bill goes before the Oireachtas it will need to pass through the various voting stages in both the Dáil and the Seanad before coming law, which puts the government’s stated ambition to hold a referendum in May on a very tight timeline.

Bringing draft legislation to hold a referendum to #Repealthe8th to Government today. Will finalise referendum bill in coming days and will publish the 36th Amendment to the Constitution Bill on the 6th March. A very busy few weeks ahead on an extremely important issue. — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) February 20, 2018 Source: Simon Harris TD /Twitter

The actual question asked in the referendum may prove to be key, with many undecided people doubtless keen to know exactly what they will be voting on.

A recent Sunday Independent poll suggested that 40% of those polled think there should be unrestricted abortion in Ireland up to 12 weeks, with 33% saying this goes too far, and 19% undecided.

In December, the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth – which was tasked with examining the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on the subject - voted in favour of repealing the Eighth. Cross-party members came to the majority-decision after hearing testimony from medical and legal experts, as well as personal stories, over the course of three months.