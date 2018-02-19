  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bertie Ahern says he's been 'talking to Simon Coveney' about the ongoing Stormont talks

Ahern also questioned Micheál Martin’s criticism of the government.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 19 Feb 2018, 10:18 PM
2 hours ago 9,632 Views 74 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3861075
Bertie Ahern speaking on tonight's Claire Byrne Live.
Image: RTÉ
Bertie Ahern speaking on tonight's Claire Byrne Live.
Bertie Ahern speaking on tonight's Claire Byrne Live.
Image: RTÉ

FORMER TAOISEACH BERTIE Ahern says he has been speaking to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney during the ongoing negotiations in Northern Ireland.

Ahern, who was Taoiseach during the Good Friday Agreement in 1998 and the St. Andrew’s Agreement in 2007, told RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live that he has been speaking to the Fine Gael Tánaiste.

“I’ve been talking to Simon Coveney and I know where the negotiations were at. I think he’s doing a good job on it and I think it’s better to leave him handle it. And I think criticism from the sidelines isn’t helpful,” Ahern told the programme.

Ahern, a former Fianna Fáil leader who resigned the party in 2012 amid moves to expel him, said he did not agree with the approach of Michéal Martin last week in criticising the government’s handling of Northern Ireland.

Ahern said it has been a long-standing convention that the opposition in the Dáil does not criticise the government’s involvement in Northern Ireland.

“The bipartisan approach has been the right one,” Ahern said.

Last week, the DUP effectively pulled the plug on talks aimed at re-establishing a functioning government in Northern Ireland but efforts are still be made to make progress.

Ahern also said that, while it was disappointing that a resolution was not reached, it is common that talks may falter at apparently the last moment before reaching a successful conclusion.

The issues are fairly clear and stark as well, so it’s a question of when they can get back to the table again. My own judgement having been at this so many times is that you have to give it a week or two.

“Maybe getting ready on the Monday before is like doing a lap of honour before the race, it’s a dangerous thing to do. But apart from that I think there was an understanding that we’re very close to finality. But like all these things, nothing is agreed until it’s agreed,” he added.

Speaking about Sinn Féin’s handing of the issue of the negotiations, he says the party have been “conscious of the feelings of the unionists and loyalists” about the Irish language.

But Ahern said Mary Lou McDonald’s decision to close her recent leadership speech with “tiocfaidh ár lá” was an error.

“That was a mistake in my view. I think her speech was good but tiocfaidh ár lá has a certain balance of where it came from in the first place, which was an IRA prisoner at court,” Ahern said.

Read: ‘God knows what will happen’: Bertie’s cryptic answer on if he’ll run for president >

Read: Pro-Brexit politician says Ireland should be more positive and ‘will have to pay’ for any hard border >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (74)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We've paid back €90,000 on a €30,000 loan but we're still battling to keep our home'
114,082  144
2
Power restored after outages affect thousands in Dublin city centre
46,714  32
3
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
42,199  24
Fora
1
Irish bookmakers have offloaded their gambling site set up to rival Paddy Power
1,417  0
2
A major Dublin-based insurance firm has been banned from issuing new policies
528  0
3
Poll: Should cars be banned from central Dublin at peak times?
353  0
The42
1
'Love is love': Televised gay kiss lights up Olympics
36,128  71
2
Controversial sacking of manager by email leads to Kerry county board resignations
32,012  12
3
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad
29,238  87
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation got to see a whole new side to Daniel O'Donnell on this week's Room to Improve
11,226  1
2
Twitter is bloody raging with Jennifer Lawrence for insulting a British 'national treasure'
11,057  2
3
Denise Van Outen slammed an Ireland's Got Talent viewer who made a comment about James Kavanagh being 'overtly gay'
8,303  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Woman who pleaded guilty to having a gun at Connolly train station walks free after sentencing
Woman who pleaded guilty to having a gun at Connolly train station walks free after sentencing
Garda who suffered PTSD after he was attacked by four men awarded €15,000 in compensation
Graham Dwyer's case against the State argues his phone data should not have been collected
GARDAí
Man presents himself to gardaÃ­ after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Revolver, ammunition and cocaine seized at house in Dublin's north inner city
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
DUBLIN
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
Luas says it has fixed the broken real-time displays at all of its stops
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
Dublin north inner city locals object to charity homeless support centre opening in their area
IRELAND
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie