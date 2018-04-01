  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 1 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'No one's saying you can't have your Easter Egg - most people will just overdo it'

How much sugar is too much sugar this weekend?

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 9:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,806 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3930256
Image: Shutterstock/StudioPortoSabbia
Image: Shutterstock/StudioPortoSabbia

TODAY IS A day for treats – and there’s nothing wrong with that, dietitians say, as long as the public shift their perception of what a treat is.

Easter weekend is now linked with the excessive consumption of chocolate and sugary treats, something well established as being a significant risk factor to people’s health, a warning that’s mostly brushed off for an occasionally binge.

A survey released earlier this week – carried out by Empathy Research on behalf of the Irish Heart Foundation (IHF) – put the scale of this issue in perspective. It estimated estimated the sugar intake of Irish children this weekend at a combined total of 460 tonnes.

If a child eats a single Easter Egg, clocking in at around 23 teaspoons of sugar, they’ve already exceeded their recommended maximum intake of sugar per day four times, excluding other sources of dietary sugar.

However, this doesn’t mean parents should be locking their children into chocolate-proof bunkers for the weekend.

Orla Walsh, a dietitian with the Dublin Nutrition Clinic, says the recommendations of health experts on sugar shouldn’t be seen as a ‘bah humbug’ approach.

“The problem is how much chocolate children – and adults too – consume over the Easter week,” she told TheJournal.ie.

It’s not a case where a child gets one small bit of chocolate, or an adult gets one Easter Egg. The average number of eggs people get is five, so it’s the excessive intake.
It’s not being bah humbug and saying, ‘You can’t have an Easter Egg’. It’s just, stop eating everything in the world in excess, and that includes chocolate’.
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

This is something echoed by the IHF, with its head of health promotion Janis Morrissey saying that the problem is over-consumption, “driven by the pester power and temptation overload created by excessive marketing and clever promotions directed at children”.

Walsh said one tack to take with children is to shift the focus of the weekend away from chocolate and treats, “being indoors, eating to excess and being a sloth”, and to make sure their time is occupied.

“It’s about consuming it mindfully, enjoying your chocolate, but actually spending as much time as possible outdoors, and with the family.”

The government has attempted to tackle the Irish public’s intake of sugar with a number of measures.

From next month, a 30c per litre tax will be levied on sweetened drinks with over eight grams of sugar per 100 milliliters.

A new voluntary codes of practice for the advertising and marketing of food and non-alcoholic drinks was also introduced by the Department of Health last month.

This aims to “moderate the exposure of the general population, and particularly children, to foods high in fat, salt and sugar”.

Read: Date for sugar tax pushed back three weeks from 6 April to 1 May >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Temperatures to drop to - 2 degrees as forecasters predict snow....again
98,538  28
2
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
56,765  11
3
'I found it difficult to see the justification': Bryan Dobson on the pay gap with Sharon Ní Bheoláin
51,365  122
Fora
1
RTÉ was ordered to pay €50,000 to an ex-reporter - here are the lessons for employers
633  0
2
A lack of new apartments is making Ireland's 'dysfunctional' property market even worse
85  0
The42
1
As it happened: Munster v Toulon, Champions Cup quarter-final
106,424  59
2
Stunning Andrew Conway try sends Munster into Champions Cup semi-final
56,525  103
3
As it happened: Tipperary v Limerick, National Hurling League semi-final
51,963  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
If you're to believe the lyrics on his new EP, The Weeknd was going to donate his kidney to Selena Gomez
11,796  0
2
Beyonce, Colin Farrell, and Christina Aguilera... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,605  0
3
Just 12 of the most ridiculous headlines about the Royal Wedding so far
5,668  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BELFAST
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Investigation under way after juror in rugby rape trial made comments online
Paddy Jackson intends to sue Senator over tweet sent after jury verdict
Explainer: What is the Good Friday Agreement?
GARDAí
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaÃ­ than any other part of the country
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Gardaí find thousands of euro hidden in socks after man runs away from checkpoint
POLICE
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
Irish boy (10) holidaying with family killed by hit-and-run driver in Tenerife
Unarmed black man killed by police was shot 7 times in back, autopsy finds
Russia escalates action against European countries as it puts UK diplomats on notice
RTÉ
'I found it difficult to see the justification': Bryan Dobson on the pay gap with Sharon NÃ­ BheolÃ¡in
'I found it difficult to see the justification': Bryan Dobson on the pay gap with Sharon Ní Bheoláin
Bob Geldof says Aung Sang Suu Kyi is a 'pig' and he still wants the Freedom of Dublin back
From Spring calving to farming technology - Big Week On The Farm is returning to our screens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie