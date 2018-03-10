  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 10 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Between Brexit, Italy and Germany, the EU's reforms are under threat

Pressure to reform the EU and deepen ties among the soon-to-be 27 member states mounted in 2016.

By AFP Saturday 10 Mar 2018, 8:30 AM
4 hours ago 8,884 Views 57 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3889795
Image: Leon Neal
Image: Leon Neal

THE EU IS struggling to absorb the shock of a populist breakthrough in Italy amid fears that the anti-migrant blowback would threaten a post-Brexit reform drive led by France and Germany.

The jolt from Rome came hours after Germany snapped months of political stalemate in Berlin, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel clinching four more years in power on a cautious pledge to help overhaul Europe.

The respite from Germany was short-lived with the advance in Italy of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and far-right anti-migrant eurosceptics.

Analysts said the EU would now be split between those like French President Emmanuel Macron who say the answer to populism is bolstering Europe and others who will claim that any further EU integration must be abandoned, at least for now.

“You will have people against striking a reform deal, saying that now, especially with this mess in Italy, it is not the right moment for taking up risks,” said Janis A. Emmanouilidis, research director at the European Policy Centre in Brussels.

Meanwhile “there will be others who will say if you look at Italy and the anti-establishment voters fed up with the economic situation and migration, that we simply can’t pretend to go on as we are,” he added.

Pressure to reform the EU and deepen ties among the soon-to-be 27 member states mounted in 2016 with the populist-fuelled vote in Britain to split from the bloc.

The populist narrative slowed last May when Macron came to power in France promising to end “business as usual” in Europe with a series of ambitious proposals.

But momentum for change was thwarted almost from the start in Germany when an uncertain election result in September forced Merkel into tortuous coalition building that finally ended last week with a deal with the SPD centre-left.

Italy ‘suffers’ EU failure

PastedImage-87716 Paper ballots are counted after the end of voting in the Italian general elections. Source: Ivan Romano/Getty Images

Now Italy could be the impediment to change, analysts said.

“With M5S and the eurosceptic League performing better than expected, further progress on European integration could be difficult,” said Jack Allen of macroeconomic research firm Capital Economics.

“For example, they will push back against efforts to increase Italy’s contributions to the EU budget after the UK leaves the Union,” he added.

The biggest pressure on Europe will be on fixing migration, with Italy on the frontline of the wave of migrants from Africa, which hardened anti-EU sentiment in Sunday’s vote.

Under the EU’s controversial Dublin process, frontline states suffer the brunt of the influx, fuelling xenophobia in countries such as Italy and Greece.

“Against the migration flow, the EU did not meet the call of duty due to fears over national sovereignty. Italy suffered the consequences,” said French MEP Jean Arthuis on Twitter.

This issue was further worsened by the economy, with Italy still an EU growth laggard despite adopting big reforms demanded by Brussels that have yet to deliver widely felt benefits.

Faced with that failure, analysts said the most imminent danger was that a populist-run Rome would increase spending to deliver on campaign promises in disregard of EU rules.

“This will create more friction between Rome and the European Commission,” said Federico Santi of the Eurasia Group risk consultancy.

“Italy is already at risk of failing to comply with EU-mandated fiscal targets, and any additional slippage may result in (sanctions by Brussels),” he added.

Radical

However, eight northern European countries, led by eurozone heavyweight the Netherlands, have joined forces to call for strengthening economic stability and cautioning against “far-reaching proposals”.

“We believe discussions about the future of the EMU should take place in an inclusive format” including nations not in the eurozone, said a joint document, in an implied broadside at French President Emmanuel Macron.

Finance ministers from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Sweden all signed the document on Monday, urging that “unity is a key asset for the remaining EU27 and must be safeguarded.”

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said all eight nations “believe that strong economies lead to a stronger Europe.”

“This starts at the national level by taking measures to increase economic resilience.”

A stronger economic and monetary union (EMU) “starts with implementing structural reforms and respecting the Stability and Growth Pact, thereby building up fiscal buffers in national budgets to allow room for national fiscal policies,” the eight argued in their communique.

AFP, 2018

Read: Populist leaders battle to govern Italy after left collapses as leader resigns

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (57)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
188,984  127
2
'Any possibility of a threesome?' - Blane McIlroy tells rape trial of 4am text to Paddy Jackson
101,700  0
3
A young girl has died in suspected meningitis outbreak
96,876  12
Fora
1
'I remember seeing the cracks appearing in 2005 - property prices just didn't add up'
426  0
2
A court has cleared the way for pubs to trade into the early hours of Good Friday
166  0
3
'Universities are criticised for taking in too many foreign students – but we want even more'
51  0
The42
1
'There are people coming from New Zealand and Australia to get their caps'
36,992  6
2
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
24,786  9
3
As it happened: Dundalk vs Cork City, Airtricity League Premier Division
23,800  33
DailyEdge.ie
1
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
8,082  3
2
Here's why I am obsessed with Hugh Grant's extremely eventful 2010s
6,155  0
3
10 of the weirdest Dear Deidre problems ever shared
5,289  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Man who robbed three shops in Dublin with a blood-filled syringe jailed for four and a half years
Glenda Gilson's parents lose Dublin home due to debt
Former RTE producer Kieran Creaven sentenced to 18 months for child sex offences
HSE
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
'I could never work again after I got sick, that really affected me'
School principal speaks of 'terrible tragedy' after young girl dies from suspected meningitis
HSE paramedic changes plea to guilty over assaulting two female students by putting them in choke hold
GARDAí
Four arrested as gardaÃ­ say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Four arrested as gardaí say they've foiled a potential gangland hit in Dublin's inner city
Driver dies after car collides with articulated truck in Cavan
€60,000-worth of cannabis from Thailand seized in Tralee
DUBLIN
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Water restrictions scaled back but will be in place from 8pm to 6am over the weekend
Students' exam fee protest shuts down access to Book of Kells
Dublin without All-Star defender for Kerry clash as one-match ban upheld

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie