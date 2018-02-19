Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH UP? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Waltons has closed down its iconic George’s Street premises, almost a century after it opened its first branch in Dublin city centre. The George’s Street branch was opened in the early 1990s but was closed last week. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Jason Dunford (left) and Chris Unsworth outside Liverpool Crown Court ahead of the sentencing of serial paedophile football coach Barry Bennell for hundreds of historical sexual assaults committed on young boys in his care. Source: Peter Byrne

#FLORIDA: The Florida mass shooting suspect appeared in court today, with his lawyers seeking to avoid him being sent to death.

#SENTENCED: A British paedophile who admitted 137 criminal offences involving online abuse, including encouraging the rape of a four-year-old boy, was sentenced to 32 years in prison.

#UNITED STATES: The White House said that Donald Trump supported a bipartisan effort to improve a national system of background checks for gun purchases in the wake of the Florida school shooting.

#BENNELL: Disgraced former football coach Barry Bennell was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

#OXFAM: An Oxfam internal report found that it ‘cannot rule out’ the possibility that Haiti officials hired underage sex workers.

PARTING SHOT

Three billboards have been erected outside Lettermullen, Co Galway to honour Irish director and filmmaker Martin McDonagh.

McDonagh spent a lot of time in his father’s home of the small Gaeltacht village when he was growing up.

Source: Róisín Nic Leoid