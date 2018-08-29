This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Wednesday 29 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 29 Aug 2018, 8:47 PM
1 hour ago 2,798 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4209115

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

7953 Simon Harris_90552742 Minister for Health Simon Harris during the National Day to Celebrate Ireland’s Unsung Heroes Awards. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • Businessman, and former presidential candidate, Sean Gallagher has confirmed he will seek a nomination to run again for president of Ireland.
  • Housing activists have vowed not to leave a house on Frederick Street North in Dublin city after being told to vacate by the High Court.
  • The number of homeless people and families in Ireland increased last month to a new record figure.
  • The parents of murdered Jastine Valdez have described how they knew something terrible had happened to their daughter when she didn’t arrive home
  • The CEO of An Post has said that the decision to close 159 post offices in rural areas is “the opposite of an attack on rural Ireland”.
  • Kerry County Council has today lodged a planning application to develop 32km greenway
  • A man died following a collision between his motorcycle and a truck on the M1 at about 1am. 
  • The Port Tunnel in Dublin was closed in both directions earlier today after a serious incident, causing heavy traffic in the capital. 

INTERNATIONAL

Theresa May trip to Africa British Prime Minister Theresa May meets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The EU is willing to strike an “ambitious” deal with post-Brexit Britain far beyond any agreements the bloc has made with other countries in the past, Michel Barnier has said

#PUERTO RICO: Hurricane Maria killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, according to the results of a long-awaited independent investigation.

#MYANMAR: Myanmar has rejected the findings of a UN investigation alleging genocide by its military against the Rohingya.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Guardian News/YouTube

Scallop Wars… The European Commission has urged France and Britain to find an “amicable” solution after fishermen from the two countries clashed in the English Channel over a hoard of scallops.

The full story can be read here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An attack on rural Ireland' - Criticism as An Post releases list of 159 post offices to close
    90,939  133
    2
    		'Grave concerns' that Belfast Primark store building may collapse after major fire
    87,735  42
    3
    		Thousands of sandwiches thrown in skip after Papal Mass because charities refused them says OPW
    57,126  74
    Fora
    1
    		A bartender won compensation after being asked to form a 'human barrier' at a concert
    332  0
    2
    		The five-star Druids Glen hotel and golf resort is on sale for €45m
    221  0
    3
    		Jameson sales are booming - but its boss has hosed down talk of a new distillery
    173  0
    The42
    1
    		'That's where you're getting so much punishment - three massive free shots'
    27,798  16
    2
    		Duff: We can't afford to tell Declan Rice to 'go do one' - our players aren't good enough
    26,875  45
    3
    		Turning down squad invite from Mickey Harte, a broken leg on 21st birthday and a Tyrone breakthrough at 24
    18,162  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys have released a dupe of the Keep Cup, so everyone can finally have one
    8,326  0
    2
    		Serena Williams explained that she won't celebrate her daughter's birthday for religious reasons
    6,381  2
    3
    		Meghan Markle's former on-screen dad warned her about her 'fishbowl' life ahead
    5,415  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Two gardaÃ­ injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    DUBLIN
    Two men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize firearm in west Dublin
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin
    Plans for dramatic cut to bus services in Dublin village has locals on the streets
    EU
    EU is ready for unprecedented deal with post-Brexit Britain, says Barnier
    EU is ready for unprecedented deal with post-Brexit Britain, says Barnier
    Bono says he's proud of how European countries 'rallied behind Ireland on the border issue'
    May says no-deal Brexit 'wouldn’t be the end of the world'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie