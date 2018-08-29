Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Health Simon Harris during the National Day to Celebrate Ireland’s Unsung Heroes Awards. Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

Businessman, and former presidential candidate, Sean Gallagher has confirmed he will seek a nomination to run again for president of Ireland.

has confirmed he will seek a nomination to run again for president of Ireland. Housing activists have vowed not to leave a house on Frederick Street North in Dublin city after being told to vacate by the High Court.

have vowed not to leave a house on Frederick Street North in Dublin city after being told to vacate by the High Court. The number of homeless people and families in Ireland increased last month to a new record figure.

people and families in Ireland increased last month to a new record figure. The parents of murdered Jastine Valdez have described how they knew something terrible had happened to their daughter when she didn’t arrive home.

have described how they knew something terrible had happened to their daughter when she didn’t arrive home. The CEO of An Post has said that the decision to close 159 post offices in rural areas is “the opposite of an attack on rural Ireland”.

has said that the decision to close 159 post offices in rural areas is “the opposite of an attack on rural Ireland”. Kerry County Council has today lodged a planning application to develop 32km greenway .

. A man died following a collision between his motorcycle and a truck on the M1 at about 1am.

between his motorcycle and a truck on the M1 at about 1am. The Port Tunnel in Dublin was closed in both directions earlier today after a serious incident, causing heavy traffic in the capital.

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Theresa May meets Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa in Abuja Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#BREXIT: The EU is willing to strike an “ambitious” deal with post-Brexit Britain far beyond any agreements the bloc has made with other countries in the past, Michel Barnier has said.

#PUERTO RICO: Hurricane Maria killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, according to the results of a long-awaited independent investigation.

#MYANMAR: Myanmar has rejected the findings of a UN investigation alleging genocide by its military against the Rohingya.

PARTING SHOT

Scallop Wars… The European Commission has urged France and Britain to find an “amicable” solution after fishermen from the two countries clashed in the English Channel over a hoard of scallops.

