Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- Businessman, and former presidential candidate, Sean Gallagher has confirmed he will seek a nomination to run again for president of Ireland.
- Housing activists have vowed not to leave a house on Frederick Street North in Dublin city after being told to vacate by the High Court.
- The number of homeless people and families in Ireland increased last month to a new record figure.
- The parents of murdered Jastine Valdez have described how they knew something terrible had happened to their daughter when she didn’t arrive home.
- The CEO of An Post has said that the decision to close 159 post offices in rural areas is “the opposite of an attack on rural Ireland”.
- Kerry County Council has today lodged a planning application to develop 32km greenway.
- A man died following a collision between his motorcycle and a truck on the M1 at about 1am.
- The Port Tunnel in Dublin was closed in both directions earlier today after a serious incident, causing heavy traffic in the capital.
INTERNATIONAL
#BREXIT: The EU is willing to strike an “ambitious” deal with post-Brexit Britain far beyond any agreements the bloc has made with other countries in the past, Michel Barnier has said.
#PUERTO RICO: Hurricane Maria killed 2,975 people in Puerto Rico, according to the results of a long-awaited independent investigation.
#MYANMAR: Myanmar has rejected the findings of a UN investigation alleging genocide by its military against the Rohingya.
Source: Guardian News/YouTube
Scallop Wars… The European Commission has urged France and Britain to find an “amicable” solution after fishermen from the two countries clashed in the English Channel over a hoard of scallops.
