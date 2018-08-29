Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1

A MAN HAS died following a collision between his motorcycle and a truck on the M1 at about 1am.

The man, whose age has not been confirmed, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The M1 southbound at Junction 5 Balbriggan is currently closed to facilitate an examination by garda forensic collision investigators and diversions are in place. It is expected to reopen within the next hour.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.