Poll: Are you using Facebook less since it changed its news feed?

LATE LAST MONTH, Facebook announced that it would be rejigging how its newsfeed works, seeing interactions with online friends take priority over updates from companies and media organisations.

Now, the social network has announced that since implementing the change, users are spending less time on average on the site during each visit – a drop of 5% in the total for all users.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the changes were necessary in order to secure the long-term viability of Facebook – as otherwise it wouldn’t be a fun place to spend time.

But have you noticed the difference?

We’re asking: Are you using Facebook less since it changed its news feed?

