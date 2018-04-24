Iconic 90s music festival Féile is making a comeback this year (with a fancier feel)

FÉILE – THE ICONIC rock music festival of the 90s – is making a comeback this year.

Those who came of age in the 90s will fondly remember the Trip to Tipp festival – which took place for the first time in Tipperary’s Semple Stadium in 1990.

The event was a haven for music lovers of all types to gather and hear some of the top international and Irish acts of the day.

Ireland was less of a destination for big names back then, which made the prospect of seeing top international acts like Blur, Meat Loaf, Iggy Pop and INXS among others take the stage, as well as a host of Irish bands and singers.

Before Electric Picnic, Oxegen or even Witness, there was Féile – Ireland’s first ever multi-day rock music festival.

And this year it’s coming back to Tipperary’s Semple Stadium, but this time with a more sophisticated sheen as Féile Classical.

Gone are the days of sweaty fields crowded with teenagers and young adults, as well as the campsites and mosh pits of Féile’s past, replaced instead with a seated one evening event featuring prosecco bars and vegan food stalls – as well as a pick of clean toilets.

The acts this time round will stick with a mostly Irish feel, but they probably aren’t too far off what you might have heard back in the festival’s heyday.

Hothouse Flowers, Something Happens, the 4 of Us, an Emotional Fish and the Stunning are all set to feature. They will be accompanied by the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

Tom Dunne – Newstalk broadcaster and frontman of Something Happens (who played the festival back in the 90s) is the man behind Féile Classical.

“The Trip to Tipp was the Mecca for Irish bands, a celebration of Irish rock music that had never been seen before,” he said.

“This concert has been in the ether for some time now, and myself and the bands are really excited to be collaborating with the Irish Chamber Orchestra to put together a glorious in your face celebration of a special time in Irish music!

Féile was special, it was iconic, it was our Woodstock and Féile Classical will be an even bigger, better, louder explosion of the best of those days and so much more.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday from €49.50 from Ticketmaster outlets.