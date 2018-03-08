  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Poll: Are you a feminist?

What does feminism mean to you?

By RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 8:59 AM
2 hours ago 13,157 Views 91 Comments
An early 20th century suffragette demonstration.
Image: SuperStock/Getty Images
An early 20th century suffragette demonstration.
An early 20th century suffragette demonstration.
Image: SuperStock/Getty Images

TODAY IS INTERNATIONAL Womenâ€™s Day 2018.

The day is used to promote the movement for equal rights for women and this year is especially significant as it marks 100 years since womenâ€™s suffrage in Ireland and the UK.

In the century since, the feminist movement has been at the forefront of the fight for equal rights and opportunities for women and its goal remains relevant and needed.

But as with any movement and ideology, feminists may disagree about what exactly their focus should be on and what feminism means to them. So what does it mean to you?

Todayâ€™s poll, Are you a feminist?Â 


About the author:

About the author
RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

