  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

International Women's Day 2018: Here's what Irish women need

IWD is an important moment to look to the changes we need to make for women’s equality, writes Orla O’Connor.

By Orla O’Connor Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 7:00 AM
4 hours ago 17,404 Views 31 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890742
Orla O’Connor Director, NWCI

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY originated from the trade union movement in America in the early 20th century, particularly in the activism of the women who worked in the clothing industry sweatshops of the time.

In 1907 the women held a “Hunger March” in New York in protest at the dangerous working conditions and very long working periods, and calling for a ten-hour working day and improved wages. The police attacked the march, and the following year on 8 March 1908 a commemorative march was held, which became a milestone in women’s history.

This date is what we now celebrate as Women’s Day, and by 1911 it had gone global. International Women’s Day has evolved to become an important time for women around the world to commemorate their struggles and celebrate their achievements.

Centenary of right to vote 

For Ireland, International Women’s Day 2018 comes in the year that we celebrate the centenary of women’s right to vote. It is an important moment to look to the changes we need to make for women’s equality.

When in December 1918, Countess Markievicz was the first woman elected to Parliament and the first women to be appointed to Cabinet, it must have seemed like women’s equality was on the way. Little did women at the time know that it would be another 60 years until another woman, Maire Geoghan Quinn, would become a senior Minister or that in 2018, there would only be 19 women to have been appointed to Cabinet.

In many ways, we have come a long way in Ireland, with the removal of the marriage bar, and with referendums on divorce and marriage equality, but on some issues, the pace of change has remained remarkably slow.

The gender pay gap is still at 13.9% and we have an even larger gender pensions gap of 37%. The National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI) is currently leading calls for a fair and equal pension system that recognises the unpaid care work that women do, and the detrimental impact of the marriage bar on women’s pensions. Reforming the pensions system is high on the government’s agenda for 2018 and it is so important that we place women’s experiences and work/life patterns at the core of those reforms.

Combatting sexual violence and harassment 

For younger women, there are still many barriers to equality. It Stops Now is a European wide project led by NWCI, that aims to prevent and combat sexual violence and harassment and build a culture of zero tolerance in third level education.

It Stops Now raises awareness through active campaigning, and by developing training and policy resources for students and staff. Students have been particularly active around the issues of consent, and sexual and harassment and abuse in colleges around Ireland, and they have a huge role to play in giving these issues national prominence.

In a wider context of sexual harassment and violence, we know that one in five women will experience domestic abuse at one point in their life. A serious barrier to ending violence against woman is that we continue to lack current research and data as to the extent and depth of the problem from our statutory agencies. To appropriately tackle violence against women, all forms of violence against women must be criminalised and appropriately punished to ensure women have access to justice.

#MeToo 

Under the hashtag #MeToo we have recently witnessed a sea change in women coming forward and reporting sexual harassment and sexual assault. We must now ensure that our legal system is delivering for women affected by men’s violence.

For this we must put women’s experiences and needs at the centre of the legal process and support women all the way through. We must ensure that all forms of violence against women are being criminalised and that we punish perpetrators appropriately. Crucial legislation, such as the Domestic Violence Bill, is currently passing through the Oireachtas. This must be a priority for government for 2018.

The Eighth 

Of course, the importance of the upcoming referendum on the Eighth Amendment cannot be forgotten this International Women’s Day. This will be an historic opportunity to ensure comprehensive healthcare services for all women, including abortion and for doctors to care for all of their patients without fear of prosecution.

Every pregnancy is different, and like all healthcare decisions, pregnancy decisions are deeply personal. This complexity has no place in our Constitution.

This International Women’s Day feels like real change is coming for women and girls in Ireland. We can do it.

Orla O’Connor is Director of the National Women’s Council of Ireland (NWCI), Ireland’s largest women’s membership organisation.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla O’Connor  / Director, NWCI

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
30,943  55
Fora
1
Bosses at LinkedIn and Wrigley have invested in this Irish social network for women
37  0
The42
1
BBC 'disappointed' to lose Pro14 live broadcast rights
11,613  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
3,302  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him â¬23,000
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him €23,000
What the 'unborn' ruling means for the Eighth Amendment referendum
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie