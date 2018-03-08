  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'More needs to be done': Just 16% of CEO jobs in Ireland last year went to women

The Central Bank said it remained concerned at the lack of diversity among senior roles in the Irish financial sector.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 6:10 AM
5 hours ago 10,070 Views 62 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890313
Image: Shutterstock/KieferPix
Image: Shutterstock/KieferPix

FEWER THAN ONE in five CEO positions in the financial sector in Ireland went to women last year, according to new figures released by the Central Bank.

The bank said it remained concerned at the lack of diversity among senior roles in the Irish financial sector.

In a new report, the Central Bank broke down applications put forward by companies to it for approval by age, gender and country of origin.

Applications in this sense mean senior roles that have already been filled by companies but just need to be given the green light by the Central Bank.

In the banking, credit union and asset management sectors there were increases of between 5 and 6% in the proportion of women being offered senior roles last year.

But a drop in the percentage of women being offered senior roles last year in the securities and markets sector which has the largest number of overall applications, means there is no change from 2016 in the headline figure of 22% of senior roles being filled by women.

CEOs

In total, 16% of new CEOs were female – a small rise from 12% in 2016.

A total of 18% of applicants for executive director roles were female, compared with 15% in 2016.

Meanwhile the chair of company board roles, just 14% of applicants were female, compared to 12% in 2016.

Despite these slight increases in representation, the Central Bank said that gender imbalance in senior roles was a cause of “serious concern”.

“I welcome that there were increases in gender diversity in the applications for senior roles in some financial services sectors in 2017,” said deputy governor of prudential regulation Ed Sibley.

“However, this was from very low levels and major imbalances remain.

Much more needs to be done.

“Diversity”

Sibley said that there was “strong evidence” that diversity in all its forms could “mitigate the risk of groupthink, improve decision-making, increase the effectiveness of internal challenge and enhance the culture within firms”.

“In my own experience, a lack of diversity at senior management and board level in organisations is a leading indicator of elevated behaviour and culture risks, and consequently prudential and conduct risks,” he said.

He said that it was “disappointing” therefore that the level of female representation had not increased last year.

“The Central Bank will, therefore, continue to prioritise driving meaningful change in the levels of diversity at senior levels in regulated financial services firms,” he said.

Read: ‘It’s not fair’: Fianna Fáil poised to block PTSB loan sale to ‘unregulated’ vulture funds

Read: Protesters deliver a coffin to the door of PTSB, as government agrees to regulate vulture funds  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (62)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
30,943  55
Fora
1
Bosses at LinkedIn and Wrigley have invested in this Irish social network for women
37  0
The42
1
BBC 'disappointed' to lose Pro14 live broadcast rights
11,613  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
3,302  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him â¬23,000
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him €23,000
What the 'unborn' ruling means for the Eighth Amendment referendum
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie