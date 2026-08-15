An image of the seized goods. Garda press office.
Dún Laoghaire

Three people due in court after seizure of scrambler bikes, cash and drugs worth €100k

Three people are due to appear before Dublin District Court today.
2.17pm, 15 Aug 2026
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THREE PEOPLE HAVE been charged after scrambler bikes, cash, and €100,000 worth of drugs were seized in Dublin. 

Another teenager was arrested and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Dublin Region.

During the course of Operation Meacán on Thursday in the Dún Laoghaire area, gardaí seized €100,000 worth of drugs.

In follow-up searches at residential properties in Casement Villas and Patrician Park, gardaí seized more drugs, cash and scrambler bikes.

Screenshot 2026-08-15 130425 An image of the seized goods. Garda press office. Garda press office.

The three individuals have been charged with offences contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

They are due to appear before Dublin District Court today.

Gardaí said that all drugs seized will be subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

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